With the Season 2 update that was rolled out on February 15, 2023, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 added brand-new weapons to the game. These included the powerful ISO Hemlock assault rifle that has made its mark in the current long-range weapon meta.

Addressing the newest member of Warzone 2's arsenal, Call of Duty Warzone expert and meta analyst James "JGOD" Godoy explored the ISO Hemlock's unique ammunition options and provided his recommended loadout for use during Season 2.

The second season of Warzone 2 also features tons of in-game content, such as the Path of the Ronin Event through which players can unlock the brand-new Crossbow, the introduction of the novel Ashika Island map, and much more.

JGOD explores overpowered ISO Hemlock meta loadout in Season 2 of Warzone 2

Manufactured by Expedite Firearms, the ISO Hemlock is a strong and tactical assault rifle that can use both 5.56 and .300 Blackout ammo. The gun offers many other customization options besides the ammunition types to maximize its potential.

In his latest video, JGOD explores how the ISO Hemlock's bugged .300 Blackout rounds make this weapon a hitscan, allowing players to damage opponents instantaneously despite the rounds' decreased bullet velocity. While this issue has been fixed in the latest patch, the ISO Hemlock is still a viable option both as a sniper support and a long-range rifle.

He remarks that while high velocity 5.56 rounds are available, the .300 Blackout registers damage quicker. JGOD points out that to balance the Blackout rounds, there is a hidden additional recoil not listed in the attachment's cons. That being said, here is his recommended build for the ISO Hemlock in Season 2 of Warzone 2:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Ammunition: .300 Blackout / 5.56 High Velocity

.300 Blackout / 5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Starting with the muzzle, the FTAC Castle Comp is a compensator attachment manufactured by Forge Tac. It is responsible for aiding players to land their shots on target by providing superior vertical and horizontal recoil control. Like any other muzzle attachment, ADS speed will be reduced, which can be improved through tuning. The FTAC Castle Comp can be unlocked by leveling up the 556 Icarus to level 10.

Moving on to the barrel, the Fielder-T50 is ideal for builds that use the 5.56 high velocity rounds. This heavy, long barrel provides increased bullet velocity, damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control. The few cons are decreased movement speed, ADS speed, and hip recoil control, and JGOD even suggests replacing the barrel with other attachments if players plan to use the .300 Blackout rounds.

For the optic, while this attachment is subjective and depends upon the user's playstyle, the AIM OP-V4 provides a clear sight picture with an accurate red dot in the middle. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the BAS-P to level 5.

The .300 Blackout are heavy-hitting subsonic rounds that deliver faster impacts and conceal enemy death markers. Although JGOD prefers 5.56 high velocity ammunition due to the increased recoil of the .300 Blackout rounds, the latter provides good mid-range performance and can be utilized for a sniper support build after the patch.

Finally, for the magazine, the 45 Round Mags are the best option for this weapon due to its high rate of fire and for ranged engagements. The larger ammo count will prevent players from being penalized for missing a few shots and is ideal for team-based modes such as Resurgence.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

