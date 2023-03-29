Infinity Ward's recent small update fixed two major issues in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 

Yesterday, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 went through a small update that fixed some major issues players had pointed out in the last couple of days. While the season 2 reloaded update has brought a plethora of content to the game, there are still some bugs that appear out of nowhere to ruin the in-game experience.

Recently, Warzone 2 players were facing an issue where they could not select specific operators in the battle royale and DMZ. This can surely be annoying when you are trying to hop into the world of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. In their recent tweet, Infinity Ward announced that they have faced this issue alongside a problem specifically for PC players.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players on PC can finally go back to CoD HQ as Infinity Ward fixes the problem

Since the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the primary developers, Infinity Ward, have been maintaining a Trello board where they keep updates regarding all the issues in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Since last week, PC players were facing a major problem where a "Quit to Desktop" option was popping up whenever they were trying to return to the CoD HQ.

• Fixed an issue causing a “Quit to Desktop” popup to appear when pressing escape to go back to COD HQ on PC We’ve just released a small update:• Fixed an issue preventing some Operators from being selectable in Battle Royale and DMZ• Fixed an issue causing a “Quit to Desktop” popup to appear when pressing escape to go back to COD HQ on PC

On March 28, the developers released a small update fixing both the issues in MW2 and WZ 2. There are still a lot of bugs that are yet to be addressed and players can hope that the developers will fix them soon.

Since the massive launch of these games, Battle Royale and the primary Call of Duty title have experienced some major player base losses. Currently, the player count has fallen below 90,000 on Steam, which is the lowest since the launch. The community blames the publisher and the developers for not providing enough content and for the lack of quality-of-life updates in the game.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL For the first time since launch, Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 have fallen below 90,000 players on Steam. For the first time since launch, Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 have fallen below 90,000 players on Steam. https://t.co/hu6mA7jwbJ

With season 3 almost around the corner, players can hope that Activision will give them what they have been clamoring for a very long time. According to rumors, it will be launched on April 12, but nothing has been officially announced yet.

