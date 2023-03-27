Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received its Season 2 Reloaded update and introduced a few new adjustments. The player count grew massively after the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale title. However, many players would prefer to see the return of the prequel’s gameplay mechanics.

A poll was hosted on Twitter by @ModernWarzone to gauge the community’s opinion on the current state of Warzone 2. The poll questioned whether players would opt to return to Warzone if Activision re-introduced Rebirth Island and the Verdansk map.

Let us take a closer look at the Warzone 2 poll that received over 48,000 votes.

Public poll shows community preference for Warzone over Warzone 2

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone NEW: 83% of players said they would go back to Warzone 1 if Call of Duty brought Rebirth Island and Verdansk back as playable maps.



Activision introduced Modern Warfare 2 and Battle Royale as its latest series to provide an improved gameplay experience. However, the titles were released with a long list of changes that were not entirely welcomed by the community. Movement and combat changes alongside a comparatively faster Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed increased the difficulty of the battle royale title.

As a result, a large chunk of the player base requested various changes. The tweaks included several elements from the prequel, including easier movement mechanics and the introduction of one-shot sniper builds.

Twitter poll

ModernWarzone raised an interesting question on Twitter that considers the current state of Warzone 2. Verdansk and Rebirth Islands were some of the most popular modes introduced in Warzone. The post asked players if they would abandon Activision’s latest battle royale for the prequel if the publisher reinstated its popular playlist options.

The poll showcased overwhelming support for Warzone with Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Activision released the Resurgence mode to satisfy the player base and provide a faster-paced gameplay experience.

The core mechanics of both battle royale titles, including movement, gunplay, looting, and Time-To-Kill (TTK), are fundamentally different. The popularity of Warzone affects how the community perceives Warzone 2 as they are used to a specific type of experience.

Activision’s latest battle royale is receiving regular updates, and the developers are trying to address all known issues. As the publisher takes community feedback into account, players can expect a greater level of refinement by the time it reaches Season 4.

Inconsistency is one of the most disliked elements in any online multiplayer game, as it creates unintentional disparities in results. The inability of players to fight back enemies due to fast TTK has also garnered a lot of concern. The gunplay is quite balanced and is one of the things that the player base enjoys greatly.

It is important to note that Warzone is still playable but features only the Caldera map. The publishers may also introduce a version of Verdansk to Warzone 2 in future updates as the second playable map. Similarly, the Resurgence mode may receive a second playable map from the prequel’s Rebirth Island alongside Ashika Island.

The Season 2 Reloaded update brought various weapon adjustments and a brand-new long-range rifle. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

