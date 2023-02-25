Call of Duty Warzone 2 received a fast-paced mode where players could capitalize on the fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) weapons from the sub-machine gun (SMG) class. Well-known player and content creator EyeQew showcased some of the best SMGs in Resurgence mode.

Warzone 2’s second seasonal update added Ashika Island to the playlist for Resurgence mode. The map is smaller than Al Mazrah and is filled with frequent gunfights. This requires players to be prepared for every possible situation. One of the best ways to make it out alive from close-quarter combat is by utilizing sub-machine guns. EyeQew suggests that the player base consider his list of the best SMGs to conquer the Resurgence Quads.

Let us take a closer look at EyeQew’s choices for Warzone 2’s Ashika Island.

Note: This is not a Ranked list. The choices reflect the author's opinion and can differ for everyone.

EyeQew recommends the best Sub Machine Guns for Resurgence in Warzone 2

Before tweaking weapons, the developers consider various metrics like game data, pick rate, kill-to-death ratio, and player feedback. These adjustments generally cause a shift in the gun meta and arrive with seasonal or mid-seasonal patches. EyeQew has compiled a list of the most effective sub-machine guns for the Resurgence mode.

Best SMGs for Warzone 2’s Ashika Island

The weapons arsenal of Warzone 2 is slated to expand with every seasonal update as the publisher introduces new armaments. However, a few guns in the sub-machine gun class dominate Ashika Island’s battlefield.

Here are the most lethal SMGs that EyeQew recommends for the Resurgence mode.

1) Vaznev-9k

The Vaznev-9k has a high damage output and compensates with a slower fire rate. The weapon clocks 779 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and boasts a tactical sprint speed of 7.62 m/s. It is easily available as ground loot and is among the best choices for any Resurgence loadout in Warzone 2.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

The Vaznev-9k can shut down enemy operators in close and medium-range gunfights with relative ease.

2) Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is a fan-favorite gun in the SMG class and is dubbed Warzone 2’s MP5. It has a balanced set of base stats that propels it into the secondary slot of several loadouts. The weapon can be used for medium-range gunfights with some builds, but it remains deadly at close quarters.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm

XRK Sandstorm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

The Lachmann Sub has become an evergreen pick for the player base with its consistent and reliable characteristics.

3) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 reigned supreme in Season 1’s meta and featured an incredibly high fire rate and damage output. The weapon retains much of its former glory and can be used to mow down enemy operators at close range. Players can use an extended magazine to avoid frequent reloads while engaging in gunfights.

Recommended build:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

The second seasonal update for Warzone 2 nerfed the Fennec 45’s damage output, considerably decreasing its TTK.

4) PDSW 528

The PDSW 528 hails from the unique Tactique Defense weapon platform and features a whopping fire rate of 909 RPM. However, the fire rate reflects poorly on the bullet economy as it can burn through loads of ammunition. Players can carry this weapon to engage with push strategies.

Recommended build:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rail: GR33 Light Rail

GR33 Light Rail Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Comb: TV Tac Comb

The PDSW 528, easily found on Ashika Island, can be utilized to take early fights in POIs like Tsuki Castle and Beach Club.

5) Minibak

Other weapons have overshadowed the Minibak in its class since the inception of Warzone 2. The gun has a slower fire rate of 652 RPM but can hold a large magazine. It can inflict 49 damage on headshots in close range and boasts a high TTK speed of 552 ms in the same.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: Bak-9 279mm Barrel

Bak-9 279mm Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

The Minibak is a member of the Kastovia weapons platform, which compliments its base damage capabilities.

Warzone 2 players should note that weapon proficiency and mechanical prowess can affect individual gun choices. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes