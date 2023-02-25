Warzone 2 Season 2's February 24 update brings major changes to the meta: Fennec 45, RPK, TAQ-V nerf, and more

A recent patch for Call of Duty Warzone 2 brought significant changes to weapon balancing. The game's Season 2 had already altered the meta in the battle royale, but weapons such as the Fennec 45 and RPK remained overpowered compared to others.
Weapon balancing is crucial for a fast-paced game like Warzone 2 to ensure players have a fair and enjoyable experience and to prevent any one weapon from dominating the game. While the Season 2 updates have already improved the balance compared to the last season, the latest patch note brings further changes to the game.
All nerfs and buffs in Warzone 2's February 24 update
Raven Software pushed a small update on February 24, nerfing a lot of weapons, like the Kastov 762, TAQ-V, and more. There was also an issue with the ISO Hemlock, where players were able to register hitscan using the .300 Blackout Ammunition. This was also fixed in the last update in Warzone 2.
Here is a list of every weapon change in February 24's update.
Assault Rifles
RPK
- Increased initial bullet vertical recoil
- Increased horizontal recoil
- Reduced damage ranges
Kastov 762
- Reduced damage ranges
ISO Hemlock
- Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.
Submachine Guns
Fennec 45
- Reduced far damage
- Reduced damage against armor
- Requires two additional bullets to break 3 Armor Plates
Battle Rifle
FTac Recon
- Increased sprint speed
Lachmann-762
- Increased damage range
- Reduced ADS speed
- Reduced hip spread min
- Increased hip spread while moving
- Increase sprint speed
SO-14
- Increased movement speed
TAQ-V
- Reduced near damage
- Reduced muzzle velocity
- Reduced far damage range
- Reduced movement speed
ATTACHMENTS
Attachment Adjustments
Ammunition
- Incendiary Ammunition
- Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate players
- Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.
The February 24 update in Warzone 2 has brought significant changes to weapons and attachments. These changes aim to bring better balance to the game's arsenal, resulting in a better gaming experience for players.
In addition, season 2 has introduced the much-awaited resurgence mode with a new map named Ashika Island. The 1v1 Gulag has also made a comeback, along with three plate vests and several quality-of-life updates.