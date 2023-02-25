Warzone 2 Season 2's February 24 update brings major changes to the meta: Fennec 45, RPK, TAQ-V nerf, and more

A recent patch for Call of Duty Warzone 2 brought significant changes to weapon balancing. The game's Season 2 had already altered the meta in the battle royale, but weapons such as the Fennec 45 and RPK remained overpowered compared to others.

Weapon balancing is crucial for a fast-paced game like Warzone 2 to ensure players have a fair and enjoyable experience and to prevent any one weapon from dominating the game. While the Season 2 updates have already improved the balance compared to the last season, the latest patch note brings further changes to the game.

All nerfs and buffs in Warzone 2's February 24 update

Raven Software pushed a small update on February 24, nerfing a lot of weapons, like the Kastov 762, TAQ-V, and more. There was also an issue with the ISO Hemlock, where players were able to register hitscan using the .300 Blackout Ammunition. This was also fixed in the last update in Warzone 2.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware A



The Season 02 Patch Notes have been amended: #Warzone2 update has gone live with Weapon & Attachment Adjustments and Bug Fixes!The Season 02 Patch Notes have been amended: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… 📢 A #Warzone2 update has gone live with Weapon & Attachment Adjustments and Bug Fixes!The Season 02 Patch Notes have been amended: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… https://t.co/z9lVqB5LzG

Here is a list of every weapon change in February 24's update.

Assault Rifles

RPK

Increased initial bullet vertical recoil

Increased horizontal recoil

Reduced damage ranges

Kastov 762

Reduced damage ranges

ISO Hemlock

Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.

Submachine Guns

Fennec 45

Reduced far damage

Reduced damage against armor

Requires two additional bullets to break 3 Armor Plates

Battle Rifle

FTac Recon

Increased sprint speed

Lachmann-762

Increased damage range

Reduced ADS speed

Reduced hip spread min

Increased hip spread while moving

Increase sprint speed

SO-14

Increased movement speed

TAQ-V

Reduced near damage

Reduced muzzle velocity

Reduced far damage range

Reduced movement speed

ATTACHMENTS

Attachment Adjustments

Ammunition

Incendiary Ammunition

Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate players

Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.

Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.

The February 24 update in Warzone 2 has brought significant changes to weapons and attachments. These changes aim to bring better balance to the game's arsenal, resulting in a better gaming experience for players.

In addition, season 2 has introduced the much-awaited resurgence mode with a new map named Ashika Island. The 1v1 Gulag has also made a comeback, along with three plate vests and several quality-of-life updates.

