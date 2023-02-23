Best Warzone 2 loadout for PDSW 528 in Season 2

The Warzone 2 Season 2 patch is live on all platforms, and it comes with numerous changes and new content for the title.

Besides adding new content, the latest patch has brought many adjustments to the stats of the various weapons in the game's armory. These changes have led to a major shift in the title's meta. The shifts in the close-range meta are particularly evident with the severe nerf of the Fennec 45 sub-machine gun (SMG).

As such, if players are searching for a new close-range weapon with minimal recoil and a respectable TTK, this article has the ideal recommendation for Warzone 2 operators.

PDSW 528 packs a solid close-range punch in Warzone 2 Season 2

The current close-range meta of Warzone 2 is very diverse after the nerf of fennec 45 in the Season 2 patch. Now that the Fennec 45's dominance is over, players have a lot more choices when picking their SMGs for close combat.

In Season 2, many would say that the Lachmann Sub is the clear choice of the meta, but there are definitely other options that players can try. One such is the PDSW 528, which is the in-game name of the infamous P90 SMG, which has been a part of the Call of Duty arsenal for a really long time.

In Warzone 2, PDSW 528 has a very low recoil SMG, despite having an incredible rate of fire of 909 rounds per minute. Alongside these, the gun comes with a default 50-round magazine, making it ideal for engaging against multiple enemies.

NorCal Rising Toyo @NCRToyo NEW UPLOAD



new PDSW 528 is *BROKEN* in ASHIKA ISLAND!

#NorCal10



if you wanna support search "PDSW 528 Ashika Island" or "Toyo Warzone" twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEW UPLOADnew PDSW 528 is *BROKEN* in ASHIKA ISLAND!if you wanna support search "PDSW 528 Ashika Island" or "Toyo Warzone" 🚨NEW UPLOAD🚨new PDSW 528 is *BROKEN* in ASHIKA ISLAND! 😍#NorCal10 if you wanna support search "PDSW 528 Ashika Island" or "Toyo Warzone" ♻️❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BplpzUJVN9

Another aspect of PDSW 528 that must be highlighted is the exceptional range of the first damage drop-off. While other SMGs like the Lachmann Sub get their first damage drop-off at around 8 to 10 meters, making them only useful in absolute close range, PDSW 528's first damage drop-off is around 15 meters, an excellent pick for even certain mid-range engagements.

Top tier PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

To get the best performance from PDSW 528 in Warzone 2 Season 2, players need to kit it with the following attachments:

Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock - Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Comb - TV TacComb

TV TacComb Ammunition - 5.7X28mm Armor Piercing

Tunings for Cronen Mini Pro (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

One major aspect the PDSW 528 lacks is the quick ADS speed that the SMGs are known for. As such, this build of the gun is mainly tuned to give the operators better reaction time and mobility while using this firearm.

Tunings for VLK LZR 7mW (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The VLK LZR 7mW and the TV TacComb are integral in improving the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the gun. The VLK laser also improves upon the aiming stability of the gun, thus directly reducing its idle sway.

Tunings for TV Tac Comb (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The iron sights on PDSW 528 are quite abysmal, blocking the view line when the players ADS. As such, the recommended optic for the gun is the Cronen Mini Pro, which gives a clear view of the downrange and a clear peripheral view line when the operator is ADSed.

Tunings for Hollow extended Stock (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Hollow Extended Stock improves the gun's mobility by increasing the aim walking speed and sprint speed. This attachment is needed for better mobility to reposition around the map quickly.

Tunings for 5.7X28mm Armor Piercing (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Finally, the 5.7X28mm Armor Piercing ammunition will allow the players to wall-bang their enemies behind soft covers along with an added vehicle damage buff.

Mentioned above is the best loadout for PDSW 528 in Warzone 2 Season 2 patch. The current meta is diverse and fair for all the players, making it one of the best patches in this game.

Poll : 0 votes