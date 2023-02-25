Call of Duty Warzone 2 developers briefly talked about the title's Time-To-Kill (TTK) aspect with a few content creators. The battle royale player and renowned content creator WhosImmortal recently uploaded a video briefing the community about the same. The player cites that the developers are aware of the TTK increment requests and will evaluate them for future adjustments.

The current state of Warzone 2 has been a major concern for a chunk of the player base. The new combat and movement mechanics created a slower-paced title than its predecessor. However, the developers increased the TTK speeds to compensate for the fairly sluggish mobility in Activision’s latest battle royale.

Let us take a closer look at the developers' comments for TTK changes in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 developers address current state of the game and its fast TTK speeds

A few content creators were able to get in contact with the developers of Warzone 2. The meeting enclosed a series of conversations regarding the game's current state. The discussion also involved much-anticipated topics like meta changes, the presence of one-shot snipers, future TTK changes, and the community’s requests for it.

The developers reportedly acknowledged that the team knows the player base’s demands. However, both the multiplayer and battle royale titles cater to many players, so rapid changes cannot be introduced.

TTK speeds

Time-to-kill (TTK) refers to the time required by a certain weapon to eliminate or knock down an enemy operator. These stats vary for every weapon as the characteristics of all weapons are designed to be unique. Hence, the developers allegedly stated that a complete overhaul of the entire weapons arsenal is difficult.

The team further answered that the fast TTK speeds create an environment in Warzone 2 where casual players can thrive. The involvement of a slower TTK would immediately create a skill-level disparity where mechanically superior players can secure an advantage in gunplay.

An example of a high TTK weapon was provided where its increment would allow the enemy player to possibly react and take them down instead. However, this is only possible when the attacked player belongs to a higher-skill group.

The current count of casual players in Warzone 2 is greater than professionals and highly skilled players, owing to the fact that it is an F2P title. This remains one of the primary reasons for the publisher’s support of fast TTK speeds.

This situation is not completely unfavorable for skilled players, as TTK speeds can be a boon for both sides. The presence of faster TTK makes it easier for these players to eliminate competition and tend to other activities such as map control and gathering positional information.

The developers reportedly also commented that the team will observe the effects of faster TTK as the 3-plate armor was recently implemented. Activision might change this aspect if deemed necessary and beneficial for the entire player base.

More possible changes

One of the leading questions for the battle royale is about introducing one-shot snipers. While players enjoyed a makeshift sniper build that could one-shot enemy operators, the February 24 patch readily patched incendiary rounds.

The developers supposedly cited that a different Warzone 2 mode might be added to the playlist where all snipers could one-shot enemies. However, it is important to remember that this mode might only offer one-shot kills if players land clean headshots. It might also factor in the distance as a deciding factor for the damage output of snipers and marksman rifles.

Activision has officially not addressed the possibility of such changes in the near future at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and effective weapon build guides.

