Call of Duty Warzone 2 developers recently released a new patch that completely removed any one-shot sniper builds. The update discarded the residual damage incendiary rounds from eliminating enemy operators. The damage will now be applied to armor preventing direct incendiary damage to the health pool.

Warzone 2 managed to secure a massive playerbase, which cooked up a new approach to obtain one-shot snipers. The developer team took note of this and quickly dispatched an adjustment to counter any such sniper builds. The update was released on February 24 and made various other balance changes.

Here is a closer look at the latest incendiary ammunition modifications in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 removes all one-shot sniper builds with February 24 patch

Activision introduced Warzone 2 with different combat and movement mechanics, which changed the pace of the battle royale. The absence of a one-shot sniper build made it even harder to knock down enemies and push forward.

However, the playerbase concocted various snipers with incendiary ammunition attachments to create a one-shot weapon.

The developers introduced a set of attachment modifications directly targeting such builds and reduced the potency of incendiary rounds. Let us take a look at the most recent changes that arrived with the February 24 update.

Incendiary ammunition changes

Activision waved a green flag for the rapid response, which ended the tyranny of burning sniper rounds. Here are the incendiary ammunition attachment adjustments:

Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate players.

Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.

Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.

An important part to note in these changes is that the developers deem the incendiary round sniper builds as an issue. This implies that the team has no immediate plans on featuring one-shot sniper builds. The introduction of these fixes will allow players to survive clean headshots with incendiary rounds.

Sniping has become a dying art in Warzone 2 and these changes might result in the community swapping out their sniper rifles for other weapons. Players often find themselves in situations where they have to engage in long-range gunfights.

While snipers are reliable and accurate at such distances, the reduced damage output can easily anchor several strategies.

New Resurgence mode and map changes

The February 24 patch added an anticipated mode to the Resurgence lobbies in Ashika Island. Resurgence Solos and Quads will be available with the recent update but will not feature assimilation.

The number of players in each lobby was announced to remain the same and host a maximum of 52 operators. Additionally, the developers adjusted the positioning of various geographical features on Ashika Island for them to act as better natural cover when engaging in gunfights.

The Season 2 update has introduced various requested changes to the armor plates, looting mechanics, backpacks, and more. The developers also considerably nerfed the RPK and Fennec 45 to remove Season 1's stale weapon meta.

A percentage of the community wishes to see the return of one-shot snipers in Warzone 2. The developers have not officially addressed any such plans at the time of writing this article. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Resurgence weapon build guides.

