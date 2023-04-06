Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 release date and time officially revealed 

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is just a few days away. After keeping fans in the dark for a while, Call of Duty has officially revealed the release date and time of the upcoming season. The next update is set to bring a host of new content, including new maps, weapons, game modes, and more.

Season 2 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live. The current season was a breath of fresh air for the series, with many fan-requested features such as Combat Records in the Battle Royale title, the Resurgence game modes, and more being added to the game.

The current season, however, is on its last legs, and fans of the two titles will soon be able to get their hands on the new content that is arriving with Season 3.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 release date and time for all regions

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to go live on April 12, 2023. The timing will change depending on the reader's time zone. Players can preload the update two days before its official release, so they can start downloading the update on April 10, 2023. Here are the release dates and times for Season 3 in all regions:

April 12, 10:00 am PT ( US West Coast )

) April 12, 12:00 pm CT ( Illinois )

) April 12, 1:00 pm ET ( US East Coast )

) April 12, 6:00 pm GMT ( UK )

) April 12, 7:00 pm CEST ( Central Europe )

) April 12, 9:00 pm MSK ( Moscow )

) April 12, 11:30 pm IST ( India )

) April 13, 2:00 am CST ( China )

) April 13, 3:00 am JST ( Japan )

) April 13, 5:00 am AEDT ( Australia )

) April 13, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

All updates will be available simultaneously across the globe at the same time and across all platforms.

For users looking to preload the update, they can start doing so on the following dates and times:

April 10, 10:00 am PT ( US West Coast )

) April 10, 12:00 pm CT ( Illinois )

) April 10, 1:00 pm ET ( US East Coast )

) April 10, 6:00 pm GMT ( UK )

) April 10, 7:00 pm CEST ( Central Europe )

) April 10, 9:00 pm MSK ( Moscow )

) April 10, 11:30 pm IST ( India )

) April 11, 2:00 am CST ( China )

) April 11, 3:00 am JST ( Japan )

) April 11, 5:00 am AEDT ( Australia )

) April 11, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of night



Plus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. Standby for all the details about Season 03 in the Roadmap tomorrow.More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of nightPlus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. Standby for all the details about Season 03 in the Roadmap tomorrow.More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of night 👀Plus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. https://t.co/kj1uWh2Vx5

This is all there is to know about the release date and time for Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Fans can expect the patch notes to arrive between April 10, 2023, and April 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes