Call of Duty League achieves new viewership record on Twitch as 2023 Major 3 ends

The exhilarating Call of Duty League Major 3 concluded yesterday, with Overactive Media’s Toronto Ultra securing a win over OpTic Texas in a nail-biting best-of-seven series. Furthermore, fans showcased their dedication by boosting a peak viewership record that has surpassed all past CDL Majors since 2020.

According to Esports Charts on Twitter, the grand finals event, which aired live on Twitch, grabbed the attention of 332,277 viewers at one point in time. Furthermore, Call of Duty League Major 3 has become among the most viewed tournaments in the franchise's history.

As per the numbers provided by Esports Charts, the Call of Duty League Major 3 surpassed 5,567,154 in terms of hours watched, making it the most popular CDL event since 2020. The event recorded an average of 174,428 watchers in its entirety.

With 2023 Major 3’s grand finals at the top, the second-best event in peak viewership is the 2020 CDL Grand Finals, which featured Dallas Empire (OpTic Texas) and Atlanta FaZe.

Like most esports leagues these days, Activision shifted to a franchised system with the CDL in 2020. Despite the ups and downs in its popularity, the franchise league has seemingly gained momentum with the 2023 CDL season.

Hosted by OpTic Texas in Texas’ Esports Stadium Arlington, Call of Duty League Major 3 commenced on March 9, 2023, hosting 12 teams.

The seeding for the winners’ and the losers’ brackets was determined through a Qualifiers phase which lasted a couple of weeks. The top eight teams in the Qualifiers event were promoted to the winner’s bracket of Major 3, while the remaining four were sent to the loser’s bracket.

The four-day Major 3 ended after multiple suspenseful matchups between the top teams. Despite facing stiff competition, Toronto Ultra bagged the championship’s ultimate title after remaining undefeated throughout the playoffs.

However, OpTic Texas’ determination to remain undefeated after their early loss against Boston Breach was inspiring and bumped up the event’s viewership. The home team flawlessly faced all their opponents in the lower bracket, but their applaudable effort fell short against Toronto Ultra.

