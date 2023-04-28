Warzone 2 developers quickly fix several issues in World Series of Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently in Season 3, which commenced earlier this month and has added a lot of anticipated content, including new game modes like Plunder, Al Mazrah Resurgence, new weapons, new skins, various quality-of-life improvements, and more. The season is yet to receive even more content next month with the release of Season 3 Reloaded, which will add Warzone Ranked.

In terms of competitive battle royale, a competitive series is currently underway in the game called World Series of Warzone. It is the biggest Warzone 2 tournament featuring some of the biggest names in the scene in different competitive regions, including North America, Europe, and more. However, a few bugs plagued the competitive trios mode, which was quickly fixed by Raven Software via a hotfix.

Warzone 2 WSOW Trios mode received a small update that fixed a few bugs

World Series of Warzone Stage 1 kicked off with the Trios playlist on April 27 at 10 am PT, and players noticed a few highly infuriating bugs that affected the competitive integrity of the matches.

One of the biggest issues with the game mode was that UAV killstreaks did not work, which is arguably the most important killstreak in the game. Additionally, as this game mode follows the competitive BR ruleset, which disallows a few aspects of Al Mazrah, such as Heavy Choppers, in-game events, and more, having even more gameplay mechanics not working made it difficult for the players to compete regularly.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware 🛠️ We've released several fixes to address issues in World Series of Warzone Trios.



• Teams that lost matches and incorrectly placed 155th

• UAV Killstreaks not activating

• Stronghold objectives not tracking



Another major issue in the WSOW playlist was that some teams that did not win BR trios matches were incorrectly placed in the last position, which is 155th, instead of their respective positions calculated by how many other squads were still alive in the match; this has now also been fixed.

Lastly, Stronghold objectives in Warzone 2's competitive playlist were not being tracked, which resulted in teams being unable to access their loadout by eliminating and defusing the bomb in Stronghold buildings, which also negatively affected various players. This was fixed in a small update earlier today.

Thankfully, WSOW is currently in its practice window, which means none of the games are being tracked for the leaderboard. The competitive window will commence on April 28 at 10 am PT and continue till April 30 at 10 am PT. The developers have promptly fixed all the bugs that could have affected the competitive window before the tournament starts later today.

