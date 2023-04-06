Call of Duty announces return of World Series of Warzone in 2023: Time, prize, and more

Activison Blizzard Esports is set to introduce the biggest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 tournament of 2023 with the World Series of Warzone. It will feature the battle royale sequel as teams of three compete to be crowned WSOW champions and take home their share of the massive prize pool.

The World Series of Warzone will feature some of the biggest stars from the Warzone esports scene, with tournaments taking place separately for North America, Europe, and some new competitive regions. Viewers can also expect the competition to feature guest appearances, COD partners, and even CDL pro players in this massive Warzone event.

Details about World Series of Warzone 2023: Prize pool, defending champions, competitive maps, and more

The official World Series of Warzone page first released teasers for its upcoming event as a timer that will count down to zero on April 6, 2023, at 7:00 pm (GMT). The official description for the upcoming tournament states the following:

"The World Series of Warzone 2023. This year’s international tournament will have a USD 1 million prize pool to crown the world’s best Trio at the in-person Global Final in September. This year, expect a few new regions…."

The World Series of Warzone, or WSOW for short, will most likely follow the same format as previous years, with squads earning points for each kill and how well they place in each individual match. The event is also expected to feature a solo battle royale tournament called the World Series' Solo YOLO, with Fifakill and BBlade crowned as last year's NA and EU champs, respectively.

The first WSOW, which took place in 2021, witnessed Aydan, Rated, and HusKerrs as the WSOW champions, as they bagged an impressive $50,000 from the $300,000 prize pool.

The WSOW 2022 crowned Mayappo, Hisoka, and Skullface as the WSOW NA Finals Champions and Waartex, BBlade, and savyultras90 as the WSOW EU Finals Champions.

Al Mazrah (left) and Ashika Island (right) in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Players can expect WSOW 2023 to be a lot different and even more exciting than its predecessors. This is because it takes place in Warzone 2, which features the massive desert map of Al Mazrah and the elegant Ashika Island Resurgence map. Further, Modern Warfare 2's extensive collection of modern and tactical weaponry will also be present.

WSOW 2023 also hinted at new competitive regions that would be joining to compete for the $1 million prize pool. The Global Final of WSOW 2023 is scheduled to take place in September 2023, crowning the best Trios team in the world. Whether or not the defending champions will be able to hold onto their titles remains to be seen.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

