World series of Warzone 2022: Who won the NA region tournament? SoloYolo and more

The World Series of Warzone 2022 consists of a solo tournament with a prize pool of $100,000 and a trios tournament with a prize pool of $300,000. With a vast and extravagant prize pool, the top contenders take all.

Like all World Series finals, this one was also extremely nail-biting and went down to the wire. Here's more about the Warzone World Series winners in the North American Region.

Who won the World Series of Warzone 2022?

The Trios category featured forty teams of three players who battled it out in five matches to determine which team that would win the enormous $300,000 prize pool.

For trios, the team of Skullface, Hisoka, and Mayappo have been deemed as the champions of the series. Players who follow the pro-leagues for the game will know that all of the players are quite prominent in the scene.

The trio are known to have an extensively aggressive playstyle. This was quite evident as the scoreboard displayed Mayoppo leading in terms of eliminations. Hosaka and Skullface fared 7th and 8th on the scoreboard for eliminations respectively.

The trio did not earn any multiplier owing to the fact that they were placed in the 22nd and 17th position in the first two matches. However, due to the sheer number of eliminations, they were not out of the race and were able to dominate. This is just a testament to the aggressive playstyles that these players possess.

The trio was followed by the team of SuperEvan, Biffle. and Repullze in the second position. While it appeared that they could pose as a formidable threat, an early squad wipe in the final game seemed to cement Skullface and team's victory.

Surprisingly, it was a European who managed to clinch the victory in the NA World Series of Warzone solo tournament, which is also called the Solo Yolo. In this mode, player's can compete to increase their winnings by a large extent.

This mode involves the players being dropped in a solo match. With a free-for-all environment, loyalty and allegiances present in the trios were dropped for good reason. Winning this title adds a $100,000 to the player's account.

Fifakill is a player known for his cool, calculated, and methodical playstyle. He previously made waves in the community by placing 2nd in last year's Solo Yolo EU competition. It looks like the player finally clenched a victory by winning first place in this year's tournament.

In terms of the EU region, SavyUltra, BBLADE and Waartex won the World Series of Warzone 2022 EU. The Solo Yolo was again won by the winning player in the Trios category, BBLADE.

