Modern Warfare 3 Monster Energy rewards: Redeem codes, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is closing on its official release date and has launched a collaboration with Monster Energy for compelling rewards. Activision has always been bold while trying to advertise its games and worked with various renowned corporations for the best results. The most recent campaign is being done through exclusive cans of energy drinks that can be used to claim different rewards.

Monster Energy is one of the leading brands in the energy drinks market. The inclusion of Modern Warfare 3 rewards with each purchase provides a boost to the hype surrounding the game. Additionally, this collaboration offers a real-life method to obtain in-game rewards for the upcoming shooter title.

This article is a quick guide to earning rewards from Monster Energy for Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Monster Energy rewards for Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is already available for pre-orders and can be bought for exclusive rewards. The game currently features two editions similar to its prequel - Standard Edition and Vault Edition. The announcement about Monster’s collaboration with the publisher surprised the community as it is designed to provide more in-game content.

Fortunately, everyone can easily claim these rewards and start building their inventories for the next-generation shooter game. Here is how you can obtain all the Monster Energy rewards for Modern Warfare 3.

You will need to purchase a Monster Energy drink can with a Call of Duty QR.

Turn on your web browser, visit “callofduty.monsterenergy.com,” and register there.

This website will allow you to upload the necessary details from the energy drink body. For every upload, it will provide you with a code that can be used to claim a reward.

Repeat this process to gain all the provided rewards for your account.

It is important to note that these items are exclusive to MW3 and can be claimed only after the title’s official release. The rewards included in this collaboration may also become available to the MW2 and Warzone 2 player base if claimed in MW3. However, the publisher or the developers have not officially confirmed this.

All Monster Energy rewards for Modern Warfare 3

Here is a brief list of all the rewards included in this collaboration between Monster Energy and Activision.

“Inner Beast” weapon blueprint and 15-minute Double XP Tokens

“The Beast” operator skin and 15-minute Double XP Tokens

“Caught In The Crosshairs” weapon vinyl and 15-minute Double XP Tokens

“Zero Chill” operator skin and 15-minute Double XP Tokens

Future season content and 15-minute Double XP Tokens

These attractive rewards can be easily claimed by simply making a few investments to buy some Monster Energy drink cans.

The official website of the collaboration also provides details about the content availability. The rewards will only be available in the game from November 10, 2023, which is the official public release date for MW3.

