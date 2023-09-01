Modern Warfare 3 campaign story revealed: Makarov's escape, Verdansk Gulag, and more

The mystery surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign has captivated the fandom, keeping them guessing about the plot and Makarov's escape plans. A new revelation by South Korea's GRAC (Game Rating and Administration Committee) has shed some light on this darkness. The trailer provided only a few details and added to the excitement by ending just as the prison door broke down, leaving the identity of the escapee unknown.

This intended secrecy has heightened interest among fans who want to find out the complete story and the mysterious circumstances surrounding Makarov's escape.

The article provides a thorough examination of the current breach, digging further into the available data and presenting notable speculations. It gives gamers a better understanding of the unfolding story by offering important facts.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign overview reveals Makarov's escape from Gulag

Makarov, the Call of Duty series' infamous antagonist, is about to make a stunning comeback, carefully sowing dread behind the walls of his previous high-security prison. The official campaign overview for Modern Warfare 3 has been revealed by South Korea's GRAC (Game Rating and Administration Committee).

The plot begins when Makarov escapes from the Gulag with the intent of starting a war, driving Task Force 141 to mobilize all of their capabilities and expertise in a relentless chase to prevent his deadly plan.

The latest disclosure claims Makarov will escape from the Gulag, a term Warzone players are familiar with. The original Gulag, hidden within Verdansk and deep beneath the Zordaya Prison Complex, is important.

Given Verdansk's confirmed reappearance in Modern Warfare 3, it's possible that this particular area serves as Makarov's imprisonment point. This insight emphasizes the possibility of the area's crucial involvement in the impending plot.

Everything about Makarov revealed so far in Modern Warfare 3

A critical event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's cinematic ending occurred when it was revealed that Russian Ultranationalists had joined forces with an intriguing individual. In response to this disclosure, Laswell gave Captain Price a photograph of this mystery leader, who turned out to be none other than Makarov. Captain Price quickly recognized the significance of the image.

Furthermore, the post-credits scene, which depicted Makarov's people hijacking an airplane, made an unforgettable impression on gamers' minds. His unmistakable trademark was a terrifying message: "No Russian," signaling the start of the hijack scenario.

A later trailer that featured Makarov front and center added to the mystery around his persona. He was represented as a prisoner, giving viewers a tantalizing glimpse of his face. This teaser served as a striking reminder of his existence and announced his upcoming return as MW3's catastrophic antagonist.

Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more updates on the game.