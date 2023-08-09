Modern Warfare 3 Makarov trailer breakdown: No Russian, underwater fight, and more

Call of Duty just dropped their Makarov trailer for Modern Warfare 3, giving fans the first look into the murderous villain, along with a host of other crucial details. At the end of Modern Warfare 2's campaign back in 2022, players received sufficient hints of Makarov returning in MW3. However, there were no official statements on it until now. The reveal trailer not only confirmed the return of the iconic villain but also other insights into the game's campaign mode.

There were scenes in the trailer that appeared to be right out of the original Modern Warfare 3, and it seems they are returning to the reboot as well. This article will take a closer look at all the details that fans might have missed in the short trailer.

Everything that the Makarov reveal trailer unveiled about Modern Warfare 3

The Makarov reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 3 kicks off with him being assisted out of a cell by prison guards. However, being as infamous as he is, other prisoners are scared of him and stand straight out of respect as he walks by them. This goes to show the fear Vladimir has created in the hearts of others.

It appears that he has control over the prison guards as well as he is being sat down and gets a knife tattooed on his chest.

During this sequence, the trailer changes scenes into gameplay cinematics as it dives deeper into each of his tattoos. That said, here's everything that has been revealed about Modern Warfare 3:

No Russian

It is no surprise that the controversial mission 'No Russian' will be returning. In the recent trailer, there's a short sequence that shows a bunch of civilians in panic inside a stadium, hinting at the airport mission from MW2.

Nonetheless, the scale and execution of the gruesome mission might be a little different this time around. Players were hinted about this in Modern Warfare 2's post-credits scene.

Underwater fight

Modern Warfare 3 might see the implementation of new underwater fighting mechanics. In the trailer, a few Operators could be seen using underwater scooters to navigate.

This was also seen in the original MW3's Hunter Killer mission, where they traversed underwater mines to reach a Russian Submarine. Moreover, there's a special underwater finishing animation now, which might make it to the battle royale game as well.

Destructible ice

Breakable ice sheet in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The trailer also showed characters blowing up ice sheets underwater using breach chargers and a car falling through the hole. Hence, it is highly probable this feature might make it into Warzone 2's upcoming map.

It is worth noting here that Verdansk also featured such areas, but they weren't dynamic. That said, if MW3 does bring back the map, the ice sheets near the Dam might just be destructible.

Stealth mission

Another sequence from the trailer shows an Operator rappelling up a fort in the middle of a rainy night, using silenced weapons to take out enemies. This is reminiscent of the 'Stronghold' mission of the original MW3. However, this fort also appears to be Prison from Verdansk, and it might be hinting at the fact that the iconic Battle Royale map is set to return with the upcoming launch.

That covers everything there is to know about the Makarov reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 3 at the moment. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.