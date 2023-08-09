Modern Warfare 3 Makarov trailer hints at the return of Verdansk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's latest Makarov reveal trailer probably just showed us the return of Verdansk with the next installment. It is still a speculation but what can be gathered from the trailer, it looks like players will go back to the og Warzone map. However, this time, Makarov is here to turn things upside down.

For more information regarding the return of Verdansk with Modern Warfare 3, read below.

Verdansk might be returning with Modern Warfare 3: Prison, Stadium and more

Call of Duty has just released the reveal trailer for the notorious antagonist Vladimir Makarov and while the most part of the trailer is the cinematic version of the reveal, there are snippets of gameplay added into it. Wihin a minute of trailer being released, fans have found proofs of Verdansk's existence and the community is already getting hyped about it.

Popular content creator HunterTV posted a screenshot from the trailer, which looks like people are running scared in Verdansk's stadium from a terrorist attack. There is also another shot, where it looked like a face-off in the fan-favorite Prison.

As we all know, the og Warzone map got nuked and we went back to the past with the Black Ops: Cold War integration. Since then, we have no information of what happened to it. With Modern Warfare 2 (2022) focusing more on cartel and the setting taking us back to Mexico, it's been a long time since players have any contact with the fiasco of Russia.

However, with Vladimir Makarov returning, there is no doubt that the russian threat is emerging and the map being one of the biggest areas of the original plot, Call of Duty might bring it back with the release of Modern Warfare 3.

Wiill the map be a part of the next Warzone or it will be another setting for the forthcoming Modern Warfare 3 campaign? We'll have all the information when CoD reveals the game officially on August 17.