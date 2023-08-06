Modern Warfare 3: Expected release date, platforms, editions, and more

Call of Duty's upcoming title, Modern Warfare 3, is just around the corner. It will be the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and will build upon the foundation that it established. Although fans are yet to hear officially from the developers, a number of leaks have surfaced online, giving players an idea of what to expect at launch. This includes the release date, the platforms you can play it on, and more.

Fans looking forward to the launch of MW3 must tune into the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event, expected to take place on August 17, 2023, in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2. However, if fans are too eager to know what to expect at launch, this article will provide an exhaustive list of everything that is known about MW3 at the moment, including all the game modes, firearms, returning characters, and more.

When does Modern Warfare 3 release?

Possible Modern Warfare 3 release dates discussed (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is expected to release on November 10, 2023. But, it is worth noting that these dates aren't officially confirmed and were derived from reputed industry insiders. Hence, the actual release dates might differ. However, we can say for certain that the upcoming COD game will be arriving in November this year.

During the FTC vs. Microsoft court hearing, the US Federal Judge overlooking the case revealed that the Call of Duty 2023 was set to release this November, which coincides with the details shared by industry insiders.

Based on the previous leaks, the following are some of the crucial dates for MW3:

Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023 Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023 Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Full release: November 10, 2023

What platforms can Modern Warfare 3 be played on?

All platforms that support Modern Warfare 3 discussed (Image via Activision)

Since Modern Warfare 3 is built upon the same engine as MW2, the game will be playable across current-gen and last-gen consoles. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). As for Xbox Game Pass, it is highly unlikely that the title will appear therein anytime soon.

The title is rumored to be both cross-gen and cross-platform, meaning players on the last generation of consoles can seamlessly play with other players on current-gen systems and vice versa. For PC, the system requirements shouldn't see massive changes over Modern Warfare 2 since the two titles are built on the same engine.

All Modern Warfare 3 editions and pre-order bonuses

Possible Modern Warfare 3 editions and prices discussed (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 is expected to launch with two different editions - Standard and Premium. The Standard edition is expected to fetch a price of $70, whereas the Premium edition might cost users $100. Console users should also expect a cross-gen physical edition. Although the prices aren't officially revealed at the moment, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) saw similar prices and editions, which will likely remain the same this time around as well.

As for the pre-order bonuses, the details are vague, and nothing has been clearly revealed. However, fans should expect Operator skin packs and Early Access to the Campaign. Fans who pre-order the premium edition should expect to see free Battle Pass upgrades, exclusive bundles, and more, along with Early Access to the Campaign.

All game modes coming to Modern Warfare 3

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BREAKING - The next Call of Duty game will be named Modern Warfare III and feature an Outbreak like zombies mode.



Development will be led by Sledgehammer Games.



MWIII feature campaign, multiplayer, zombies and a new Warzone map - Las Alma’s.



Via @InsiderGamingIG BREAKING - The next Call of Duty game will be named Modern Warfare III and feature an Outbreak like zombies mode.Development will be led by Sledgehammer Games.MWIII feature campaign, multiplayer, zombies and a new Warzone map - Las Alma’s.Via @InsiderGamingIG

According to previous leaks, Modern Warfare 3 will feature three primary game modes at launch - Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. For the Multiplayer, fans should expect to see the generic modes COD is known for, such as Domination, Team Deathmatch, Free-for-All, Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, and more.

However, a leak previously shared by ModernWarzone, states that the War mode from Call of Duty: World War 2 will return in Modern Warfare 3. This was an expected development as Sledgehammer, the developers of World War 2, are also working on MW3.

It is worth mentioning here that Sledgehammer Games also worked on the original MW3 alongside Infinity Ward.

All characters returning to Modern Warfare 3

The possible roster of characters returning to Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Captain Price and Ghost are two characters confirmed to be returning to Modern Warfare 3. Recently, the poster for MW3's collaboration with Monster Energy Drink was leaked. It featured both characters and a sinister-looking eye watching the events unfold.

Although there is no confirmation of who the character is, the community suggests it is Makarov. He was talked about at the conclusion of MW2's campaign.

But those aren't the only characters that will be returning. Since it is the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2, fans should expect to see characters such as Soap, Gaz, General Shepherd, Laswell, Farah, Alex, and more.

Philip Graves might return as well. The Season 5 update for Warzone 2 revealed that Graves is alive and well along with the Shadow Company. Hence, it won't be surprising if the antagonist of MW2 returns in the upcoming launch.

All weapons coming to Modern Warfare 3 at launch

List of possible weapons coming to Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

So far, a total of 52 weapons have been leaked for Modern Warfare 3. The details pertaining to weapons were data mined from game files. According to these leaks, here are all the weapons that will be arriving in MW3 at launch:

Assault Rifle

Bushmaster ACR in 5.56

Bushmaster ACR in .300 Blackout

Heckler & Koch G36

CZ BREN 2 Ms in 7.62×39

CZ 805 BREN in 5.56

FN F2000

QBZ-95 in 5.8x42

QBZ 97 NSR Gen 3 in 5.56

Battle Rifle

Bushmaster ACR in .450 Bushmaster

CZ BREN 2 BR in 7.62×51

MCX Spear(XM7)

Marksman Rifle

ACR DMR in 5.56

CZ BREN 2 PPS

Heckler & Koch SL8

Kalashnikov SVK

LMG

FN EVOLYS

Heckler & Koch MG36

Bullpup PKP Pecheneg

PKP Pecheneg

QJB-95 LSW

SMG

Colt Model 635

LWRC SMG-45

CZ SCORPION EVO 3

Heckler & Koch UMP

Uzi

Uzi Pro

Sniper Rifle

Steyr HS .50 M1

SVCh

Beretta ARX-200

Cadex Tremor 50

Pistols

Glock 21

Beretta 93R

RSh-12

Micro Uzi

Along with these weapons, names of a number of other firearms were found in another leak that revealed in-game loadouts. They are:

AK-556

CDG-58

ANVL-B

MCW

MTZ-556

MTZ-762

TAQ-V

LACH-9 (MP5)

WSP-9 (Uzi)

SAR-9

Striker 45

BAS-B

Sidewinder

KVB-73

KVS Terminus

AMR-50

RIVAL-9

Raffica

However, it is worth noting here that all of these weapons might not make it to the final build and may arrive in the game with different names.

New Warzone 2 map coming with Modern Warfare 3

Metaphor @Metaaphor New Warzone map coming in MW3 looks amazing, slide cancelling is in the current build (it was also in mw2 but removed)



No giant hill middle of the map, tons of buildings and pois unlike caldera, lots of areas that look memorable.



I think it will be a lot of peoples fav map.

According to reports, Modern Warfare 3 will bring a new battle royale map for Warzone 2. The map will reportedly be called 'Las Almas' and will be similar to Al Mazrah's scale. This new map is set to arrive with the Season 1 update for the game, which is expected to go live on December 5, 2023.

Metaphor, a popular Call of Duty content creator, stated that the map is quite similar to Verdansk, with several closed spaces and buildings that facilitate intense combat. Moreover, it will feature areas from the Overwatch map of the original MW3 and Countdown from Call of Duty 4.

All known Modern Warfare 3 leaks so far

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• Ninja perk returning

• Red dots on mini map

• War mode from WW2 returns

• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc

• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2



All leaks via @BobNetworkUK Modern Warfare 3 leaks summarized• Ninja perk returning• Red dots on mini map• War mode from WW2 returns• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2All leaks via @BobNetworkUK pic.twitter.com/EQD4fa8Fg9

Besides the above, many other intriguing insights have been leaked for Modern Warfare 3. The most crucial ones include the Perk system, mini-map changes, user interface, and more. Here's everything that you should know about them:

Perk system: Perks will be categorized into wearables or "gears," such as gloves, helmets, vests, and boots. Moreover, the iconic Ninja Perk from the original MW2 is set to return. It is very similar to the Dead Silence but with added benefits.

Perks will be categorized into wearables or "gears," such as gloves, helmets, vests, and boots. Moreover, the iconic Ninja Perk from the original MW2 is set to return. It is very similar to the Dead Silence but with added benefits. Mini-map changes: The functioning of red dots in Modern Warfare 2 is highly criticized. In MW2, red dots appeared even if players used silenced weapons. But MW3 will go back to its root, and suppressed weapons won't appear as red dots when shot.

The functioning of red dots in Modern Warfare 2 is highly criticized. In MW2, red dots appeared even if players used silenced weapons. But MW3 will go back to its root, and suppressed weapons won't appear as red dots when shot. User interface: The UI will be quite similar to Modern Warfare 2. Players will be able to access the various game modes, such as battle royale, campaign, multiplayer, and more, from a single hub.

The UI will be quite similar to Modern Warfare 2. Players will be able to access the various game modes, such as battle royale, campaign, multiplayer, and more, from a single hub. Logo: The MW3 logo is quite similar to that of Black Ops 3. It is three single lines like the Roman numeral three, in complete red.

This is all there is to know about MW3 at the moment. This article will be updated as soon as we receive new intel. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.