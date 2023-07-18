All Modern Warfare 3 weapons leaked so far

Recently, a series of unreleased weapons from the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were leaked online. Several firearms, including Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Sniper Rifles, SMGs, and a Handgun, were disclosed. Apart from the weapons, the game's official logo, Perks, and other intriguing details have also surfaced online. However, Call of Duty immediately acted and removed almost all these images from online portals.

While other leaks are undoubtedly interesting, the community is most concerned about guns. Firearms play a massive role in Call of Duty games, and fans are excited to know what they will get to wield in the upcoming release. That said, this article will take a closer look at all weapons from Modern Warfare 3 that were leaked online.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on leaks. The in-game content may differ post-release.

How many guns are in Modern Warfare 3?

The number of guns that will be present at the launch of MW3 is currently unknown. However, the recent leak unveiled 20, including firearms from Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Sniper Rifles, SMGs, and the Handgun category only. Categories such as Shotguns, Marksman Rifles, and Melee Weapons were excluded.

However, it remains to be seen how many firearms will be present in Modern Warfare 3 when it launches. To get a general idea of what to expect, MW2 arrived with 51 weapons at launch.

All leaked Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

The G36C (Image via Activision)

Assault Rifles are the jack of all trades. They are versatile firearms that bring the perfect blend of mobility and firepower. Weapons from this category are usually fit for mid-range combat and deliver excellent results in such scenarios. Based on the leaks that have surfaced online, MW3 will see the inclusion of the following guns:

AK-556 (AK-102)

CDG-58 (Currently unknown)

Anvil-B (Currently unknown)

MCW (ACR with 5.56 rounds)

Holger (G36C)

MTZ-556 (CZ BREN 2)

All leaked SMGs in Modern Warfare 3

The Skorpion Evo (Image via Activision)

SMGs or Submachine Guns are compact weapons meant for engaging in close-quarter combat. They are usually high in mobility statistics and preferable for aggressive plays. However, they falter when it comes to long-range fights. In MW3, players should expect the following SMGs:

Rival-9 (Skorpion Evo)

Striker 45 (LWRC SMG 45)

Lach-9 (LWRC SMG 9)

WSP-9 (Uzi)

SAR-9 (SAR 109T)

All leaked Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

The TAQ-V (Image via Activision)

Battle Rifles are a powerful variant of the Assault Rifles. They usually pack in more lethal rounds at the cost of mobility. They can be used in both full-auto and semi-auto modes. These firearms are designed for long-range engagements and can be extremely deadly in those circumstances.

Only four Battle Rifles were leaked for MW3, and they are:

MTZ-762 (CZ BREN 2 with 7.62 rounds).

BAS B (SIG MCX Spear).

Sidewinder (ACR 6.8).

TAQ-V (SCAR-H).

All leaked Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

The AMR-50 or the ZRG 20mm (Image via Activision)

Sniper Rifles are weapons that are built for long-range engagements only. They are highly lethal, and even one shot from an SR can be fatal. These weapons are designed to be accurate and usually come with scopes that give higher magnification levels for easier target identification. For MW3, only four Sniper Rifles were leaked. They are:

KVB-73 (Based on the Dragunov).

KVS Terminus (RSASS).

AMR-50 (ZRG 20mm or the Denel NTW 20).

Unnamed SR based on Remington MSR (Only image was leaked. In-game name not revealed yet.).

All leaked Handguns in Modern Warfare 3

The Diamatti or the Raffica (Image via Activision)

About the Secondary Weapons in Call of Duty games, no one can go wrong with a Handgun. Throughout the franchise's history, iconic handguns have earned their spot in pop culture, such as the Desert Eagle, Executioner, .44 Magnum, P99, and more. However, the recent leak covered only one pistol, the Raffica, based on the Beretta 93R.

That covers all the leaked weapons for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launch. However, it is worth noting that this list was curated based on leaked material; hence, the game's arsenal at launch might differ.

