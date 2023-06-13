Top 5 Battle Rifle loadouts in Modern Warfare 2

Batte Rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pack more power than the Assault Rifles. They usually come with fewer bullets per magazine compared to the ARs. But each of these bullets deals far more damage than the bullets from an Assault Rifle would do. Hence, although the ARs are a more viable and popular choice, Battle Rifles are the better choice in a 1v1 gunfight.

At the moment, there are five Battle Rifles in the game. With limited choices, picking one from them isn't difficult. However, equipping the correct attachments for them can be overwhelming. Each attachment affects the weapon differently, and hence, they should be picked carefully by considering the rifles' strengths and weaknesses.

This guide will take a closer look at five of the best Battle Rifle loadouts in Modern Warfare 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FTAC Recon other best Battle Rifle loadouts to use in Modern Warfare 2

1) Lachmann-762

The Lachmann-762 is one of the earliest unlocks in Modern Warfare 2, making it accessible early. It can be used in automatic and semi-auto modes, with distinctive advantages. While in automatic mode, it can shooter more bullets in a shorter time, it deals more severe damage in semi-auto.

It comes with a higher recoil that can be pretty difficult to control. Hence, the following attachments are recommended for the gun:

Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

LMK64 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

2) Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall arrived in Season 3 and soon became a fan favorite. It was the go-to choice for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players. The gun was so good that it was considered overpowered and nerfed in the May 31 update. Despite the recent nerfs, the Battle Rifle is still a fantastic choice.

However, players must equip a few attachments to negate the effects of the recent nerfs. They are:

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Aim OP-V4

3) SO-14

Like the Lachmann-762, the SO-14 can be used in full auto or semi-auto mode. It is one of the fastest killing weapons in the game and can be highly effective at medium ranges. However, it isn't the best for recoil or mobility equipment in general. To get the best out of the firearm, players are advised to use the following attachments with the gun:

Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Comb: 5GN Tac-Comb

5GN Tac-Comb Optic: Slimline Pro

4) FTAC Recon

FTAC Recon is another solid choice when it comes to Battle Rifles. It also comes with semi-auto and full-auto fire modes. Unlike other weapons on the list, this rifle will provide users with a lot of mobility, allowing them to be aggressive. However, this comes at the cost of the magazine size. By default, it only has ten bullets per magazine, which might not be enough when faced with multiple foes.

To mitigate this low bullet count and boost its strengths, the following attachments are recommended to be used with the FTAC Recon:

Barrel: 419mm EXF Barrel

419mm EXF Barrel Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 15-Round Mag

15-Round Mag Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

5) TAQ-V

The last weapon on this list is the TAQ-V. The gun is often considered one of the best Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, especially after the Cronen Squall nerf. This rifle can be a hybrid of an Assault Rifle and a Battle Rifle, bringing the best qualities into a single firearm. It is incredibly mobile, has a decent fire rate, deals excellent damage, and excels at medium-range combat.

Here are the attachments that are recommended for the TAQ-V:

Barrel: 18" Precision-6 Barrel

18" Precision-6 Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Aim OP-V4

These are five of the best Battle Rifle loadouts in Modern Warfare 2. It is worth noting that they aren't listed in any particular order. For instance, the Lachmann-762 listed at #1 doesn't imply it's worse or better than #2. In the right hands, all of these loadouts are equally deadly.

