Best Warzone 2 loadout after the Cronen Squall nerf

Until recently, the Cronen Squall was a go-to weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for many gamers. It combined high damage statistics with a manageable recoil. This made this gun one of the most popular choices in the game. However, the recent May 31 patch nerfed it significantly. Its damage range was reduced and recoil increased. This firearm was subjected to several other downgrades as well. As a result, the Battle Rifle is no longer as viable as it used to be.

However, with the WZ2 meta now changed, one LMG has been receiving a lot of attention: the 556 Icarus. An option that's been around since this game's launch, this weapon is quickly becoming a popular choice among players. It is easy to use, has a moderate fire rate, and excels in medium-range combat. The gun ticks all the right boxes and has the potential to become the next meta.

The following section will offer the best loadout after WZ2's recent Cronen nerf.

This Icarus 556 loadout is the best in Warzone 2 after Cronen nerf

The Icarus 556 is one of the fastest-killing guns in its category with a time to kill of only 573ms up to 24m. At ranges longer than 50m, this firearm has a TTK of 840ms, which is similar to the Cronen Squall. However, unlike the heavily nerfed weapon, the 556 Icarus boasts a large magazine size and has better recoil control.

That said, without any attachments equipped, you won't get the best gunplay from this LMG. With the correct equipment, you can enhance all its strengths and negate its weaknesses. Keeping this in mind, here is the best 556 Icarus loadout for Warzone 2:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16" Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16" Barrel Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Meta 556 Icarus loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon:

The Aim OP-V4 is a clean optical sight in the game. It is often the go-to choice for players, allowing them to see their targets clearly. However, it is worth noting here that this item doesn't come with high magnification levels. If you want to see long-range foes clearly, it is advised to go with the VLK 4.0.

The FTAC Coldforge 16" Barrel increases this gun's damage range, along with bullet velocity, allowing you to take down enemies from long distances quickly. It also helps with hip fire recoil control.

FTAC Coldforge 16" Barrel (Image via Activision)

The Echoless-80 is a suppressor that silences your shots. Along with that, it also helps with recoil control. The most interesting aspect of this attachment is that it boosts the damage range and the bullet velocity of this rifle.

The 5.56 High Velocity, as its name suggests, improves the bullet velocity of this weapon. It is extremely important in Warzone 2, where gunfights take place across various ranges. This attachment will allow you easily land bullets on enemies at long distances without having to lead the shots.

The FTAC Ripper 56 mostly helps with recoil control. It stabilizes the recoil, which makes it easier to hit targets without missing them. Additionally, it improves the aiming stability as well as hip fire accuracy.

FTAC Ripper 56 (Image via Activision)

This is the best loadout to use in Warzone 2 after the Cronen nerf. Itwill be ideal for mid-to-long-range combat and is recommended to be used with an SMG in the second weapon slot.

The 556 Icarus is one of the most mobile LMGs in this game and can be used as an alternative to an Assault Rifle. It belongs to the M4 Platform and, just like all other weapons in this class, is extremely reliable as well as consistent. Moreover, due to its platform, you'll likely unlock this gun early on in the game.

To access it, you must simply use the M4 and level it up to Level 18. This can be done within a matter of a few minutes if you already own Modern Warfare 2 and have Double Weapon XP tokens lying around.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is now live. The update is available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

