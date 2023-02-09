Warzone 2 expert reveals secret overpowered optic that barely anyone is using

When it comes to optics, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 offers its players a plethora of sights to choose from. They often come with unique attributes. Some of them allow users to see through smoke and detect heat signatures, whereas others enable them to see further thanks to their high zoom level. While all of them are unique in their own way, one particular optic stands out from the rest.

Call of Duty content creator WhosImmortal is no stranger to the Warzone 2 community. The YouTuber frequently posts videos that provide insights into various aspects of the game and shares the latest updates. In one recent video, he shared intricate details pertaining to an optic sight that barely anyone uses in the game. This article will discuss the optic sight and its secret capabilities.

WhosImmortal finds surprising details of the Ares Clear Shot optic in Warzone 2

Currently in Warzone 2, players prefer optics with moderate zoom levels, such as the VLK 4.0, Aim OP-V4, Schlager 3.4X, SZ Holotherm, and others. This is due to the fact that as the zoom level increases, so does the motion on the user's screen when the gun is fired. This makes controlling the recoil difficult.

As a result, most people skip using optics with a zoom level higher than 4x for their automatic weapons. One particular sight that doesn't get much attention is the Ares Clear Shot, due to its 7x zoom level. Although it comes with dual optics, most people don't prefer using it as there are better and more convenient alternatives.

However, content creator WhosImmortal found something interesting about the optic. While checking out the various stats of the other optics mentioned above, he came across one particular capability of the Ares Clear Shot that no other optic sight in the game possesses - lowering recoil.

Ares Clear Shot optic in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

No optic sight in the game assists in controlling recoil except for the Ares Clear Shot. WhosImmortal discovered that it reduced both the weapon's viewing recoil as well as the actual recoil. It lowered the horizontal view recoil by 0.09 times and the vertical view recoil by 0.08 times. Moreover, it lessens the horizontal and vertical gun kick by 0.08 times as well.

This makes the Ares Clear Shot optic sight, the only sight in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 that enables players to control recoil. However, all is not well with the sight. It adds 100ms to the aim down speed time and reduces the overall field of view by 26 degrees when zoomed in. This not only slows down the player but also reduces their vision of the surroundings, which can be extremely disadvantageous in the battle royale title.

This is all there is to know about the secret capabilities of the Ares Clear Shot optic in Warzone 2. While it does assist in controlling recoil, its downsides make it quite unpopular among the players. However, if gamers prefer playing slow, they should definitely give this optic a try.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

