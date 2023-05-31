5 best long-range loadouts to use in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Long-range engagements in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are inevitable. Players will frequently find themselves fighting over long distances in the game. The maps in the game are huge, with many wide and open spaces facilitating long-distance fights. In such cases, the correct weapon can provide players with an edge in the gunfight. Moreover, using the right attachments for them is equally crucial as it can boost the strength of the gun and make it ideal for the situation.

When it comes to such encounters, Assault Rifles should be the go-to weapon class. This set of weapons excels in long ranges and is also viable in short and medium ranges. Although Sniper Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Battle Rifles are indeed solid choices for long-range engagement, they are equally difficult to handle and not as versatile as Assault Rifles.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at five of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2, along with their loadouts that can enable players to annihilate their enemies in long-range engagements.

What are the best long-range loadouts in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2?

Based on the current meta, the ideal weapons to use for long-range fights include the ISO Hemlock, M13B, Kastov 762, STB 556, and finally, the M16. All of these Assault Rifles can be devastating to the enemies in long-range combat. Here are the best loadouts for all of them in no particular order:

1) ISO Hemlock

Best ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

ISO Hemlock is one of the most easy-to-use Assault Rifles in the game. Thanks to its low recoil, you can use it to mow down enemies at longer ranges without having to compensate for the recoil by much. That said, the following attachments will further improve the gun's stats:

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position)

VLK 4.0 Optic (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position) Barrel: Fielder-T50 (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range)

Fielder-T50 (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range) Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Aiming Idle Stability)

Harbinger D20 (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Aiming Idle Stability) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability)

FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

2) M13B

Best M13B loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Next up is the M13B. This Assault Rifle also has low recoil. It was among the first few weapons added to Warzone 2 right after its launch. Although it wasn't popular back in the day, with recent updates, the gun has found its place in the long-range meta. Here are the best attachments for the weapon, along with the tunings:

Optic: SZ Recharge-DX (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position)

SZ Recharge-DX (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position) Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Aiming Idle Stability)

Harbinger D20 (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Aiming Idle Stability) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability)

FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness)

5.56 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

3) Kastov 762

Best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Kastov 762 is a hard hitter. However, with its high damage statistics, it also comes with a difficult-to-control recoil, which might be counter-intuitive for long-range fights. Fortunately, many of these issues can be mitigated using the correct attachments. That said, the following attachments will optimize the weapon for long-distance fights in Warzone 2:

Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position)

Aim OP-V4 (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position) Muzzle: TY-LR8 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Gun Kick Control)

TY-LR8 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Gun Kick Control) Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40 (Tuned for Hip Recoil Control and Aim Down Sight Speed)

Lockgrip Precision-40 (Tuned for Hip Recoil Control and Aim Down Sight Speed) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness)

7.62 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness) Magazine: 40 Round Mag

4) STB 556

Best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The STB 556 is one of the most versatile weapons in the game. It can be used as an Assault Rifle and SMG hybrid. However, most players don't realize the gun's potential to engage in long-range fights as well. Its low recoil attributes and a fast time-to-kill of 892 ms make it a solid choice for such engagements. Here is the best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2:

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position)

VLK 4.0 Optic (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position) Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686MM (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range)

Bruen Turaco 686MM (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range) Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability)

Bruen TS-30 Comb (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness)

5.56 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness) Magazine: 42 Round Mag

5) M16

Best M16 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Finally, the M16. With a time-to-kill of only 763 ms, the weapon is among the best choices for long-range engagements. However, its available fire modes, semi-auto and burst fire, make it a little difficult to use. Fortunately, if players optimize the weapon for the lowest possible recoil, they can change a few in-game settings to use the gun in full-auto mode. That said, here are the best attachments for this rifle in Warzone 2:

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position)

VLK 4.0 Optic (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Far Eye Position) Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Aiming Idle Stability)

Harbinger D20 (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Aiming Idle Stability) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability)

FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned for Recoil Stabilization and Aiming Idle Stability) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness)

5.56 High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Smoothness and Recoil Steadiness) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

As of Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2, these loadouts are some of the most lethal choices for long-range engagements. Other weapons, such as the Kastov 545, TAQ-56, M4, and Chimera, are also great options for such scenarios.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes