Best Warzone 2 long range loadout and tuning for Kastov 762 in Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone 2 features a wide variety of weapons for players to choose from when deploying on the battlefield. The game also offers various gunfight scenarios to the player base, calling for expertise in different weapon classes. Due to its high damage output, the Kastov 762 can be considered one of the most formidable weapons in Warzone 2. This weapon is a great asset while participating in skirmishes as it boasts a fast Time-To-Kill speed.

WhosImmortal took note of its potential and showcased a brand new setup for the weapon in a recent YouTube video. This article will highlight WhosImmortal’s Kastov 762 build for Warzone 2 in Season 3.

WhosImmortal boasts new long-range Kastov 762 setup for Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision caters to a huge community with its latest multiplayer series - Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers are tasked with balancing the playing field by implementing weapon adjustments after gauging metrics like game data, pick rate, kill-death ratio, and player feedback.

The Kastov 762 is a great weapon choice for medium and long-range gunfights as its bullet velocity and damage range stats are great. The base stats of the gun are quite high, but it compensates with a high recoil kick.

Kastov 762 weapon build

The Kastov 762 is a member of the Kastovia weapons platform and boasts a fire rate of 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a bullet velocity of 590 m/s. It can dish out approximately 50 damage to headshots and 34 to the torso in medium-range gunfights. Players can utilize the advanced gunsmith platform to capitalize on its strengths.

WhosImmortal suggests that players use this Kastov 762 build to make the most out of it. Here is the complete setup alongside all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Recommended Tuning:

Polarfire-S: -0.74 vertical, 0.44 horizontal

-0.74 vertical, 0.44 horizontal Edge-47 Grip: 0.41 vertical, 0.25 horizontal

0.41 vertical, 0.25 horizontal 7.62 High Velocity: 0.336 vertical, 5.23 horizontal

0.336 vertical, 5.23 horizontal 40 Round Mag: -1.5 vertical, -1.65 horizontal

The Polarfire-S muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness, in addition to providing adept sound suppression. It slightly affects the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The AIM OP-V4 is a great optic attachment but can be swapped out for another. The Edge-47 Grip underbarrel increases aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization while taking a hit on the ADS speed.

The 7.62 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but takes a toll on the damage range. The 40-round extended magazine allows players to take longer gunfights without reloading frequently.

It is important to note that WhosImmortal’s Kastov 762 build focuses on increasing its ability to take long-range gunfights alongside reducing the recoil kick. Players can tweak the setup further to engineer the weapon to fit their playstyle perfectly. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes