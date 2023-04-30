Best Warzone 2 long-range loadout for TAQ-56 in season 3

TAQ-56 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Ever since the game's launch, the weapon has remained a popular choice among players. The rifle is extremely easy to use, with low recoil, a moderate rate of fire, and an amazing performance at range. However, the recent season 3 update nerfed the gun, resulting in the weapon no longer excelling in those long-range engagements.

Hence, players who have been using a loadout based on season 2's weapon statistics need to make a few changes to their class immediately. This guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the TAQ-56 that not only counters the recent nerf but also makes the weapon extremely effective at range.

Best attachments to use with the TAQ-56 in season 3 of Warzone 2

As previously mentioned, TAQ-56 is not only popular in Warzone 2, but also is the go-to choice for players for Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play. This is due to the fact that the weapon is one of the most consistent Assault Rifles in the game that can be used for close-range as well as long-range engagements.

Having said that, the rifle needs a few tweaks for players to dominate every situation they might find themselves in.

To make the most out of the TAQ-56 in season 3 of Warzone 2, the following attachments are suggested:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: Edge-47

Edge-47 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Here's how these attachments affect the Assault Rifle:

Muzzle: Echoless-80 gives the much-needed damage range boost along with increased bullet velocity, allowing players to hit their targets at long distances quickly with lethal damage.

Underbarrel: Edge-47 stabilizes the recoil and idle stability of the weapon. This will be needed to hit targets efficiently, at longer ranges.

Edge-47 for TAQ-56 (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity is a special type of ammunition in the game that travel the distance between the player and the enemy quicker, giving a snappy feel to the shots. At longer ranges, using this ammunition makes it easier to land shots on moving targets.

Magazine: 40 Round Mag increases the bullet count in the magazine. At long range, not all shots will hit their targets. On top of that, opponents will be using shields. Hence, players will need those extra bullets to make sure they shred through the armor and kill their enemies without having to reload.

40 Round Mag for TAQ-56 (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip also assists in recoil control, allowing players to spray down their Assault Rifle without difficulty.

These are the best attachments to use with the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2. Even after the season 3 update and the nerfs, this loadout can be devastating on the open and wide battlefields of the battle royale title.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

