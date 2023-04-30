Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for TAQ-56 in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's third season was released earlier this month, and it included significant updates to the game and new playable content. Despite having a large armament, the title has introduced a new weapon to the existing armory. Season 2 was dominated by weapons such as ISO Hemlock, RAAL MG, and others. However, they were drastically nerfed in Season 3, allowing other weaponry to shine in the new meta.

Modern Warfare 2 has various weapon classes, with assault rifles being the most popular due to their versatility. TAQ-56 belongs to the aforementioned class and has encountered a slight nerf, but it's still as effective as before. Popular Modern Warfare 2 streamer WhosImmortal has shared a loadout that transforms the weapon into a deadly one on the battlefield.

Best TAQ-56 loadout provided by WhosImmortal in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

TAQ-56 is a great weapon with excellent stability and recoil control. However, in Season 3, its headshot damage was slightly reduced, though it remains an effective weapon due to its ease of use and high accuracy. The weapon is based on the real-life FN SCAR-L and belongs to the Tactique Verte weapon platform.

TAQ-56 features a 625 rpm firing rate, a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s, and an ADS time of 240 ms. The stats may be boosted further by using the loadout given by WhosImmortal. The setup focuses on aggression and stability, assisting players in close to mid-range encounters.

TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/ WhosImmortal)

Recommended Loadout with tunings:

Sakin Tread-40 is a heavy compensator that improves the weapon's vertical and horizontal recoil control, allowing the muzzle to stay on target for subsequent rounds.

The FSS Ole-V Laser gives the weapon the aggression it needs in battle, along with an increased ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

FSS Combat Grip is a weapon-specific attachment specially curated to attain superior recoil control while slightly reducing the aiming stability.

The 5.56 High Velocity is appropriate for TAQ-56 since it increases bullet velocity, allowing users to fight mid to long-range engagements. Players can even choose between a magazine attachment and the aforementioned attachment, whichever fits them best.

The Edge-47 Grip is an ideal underbarrel as it maximizes the weapon's recoil stability and aiming idle stability, allowing the user's rounds to stay on target during continuous shooting.

The above TAQ-56 loadout offered by WhosImmortal will undoubtedly provide players with the steadiness, precision, and aggressiveness required to battle in Modern Warfare 2 matches.

