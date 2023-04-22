Season 3 has dramatically changed the meta of Warzone 2, and fans are embracing it. The update altered the game with several new features, from general gameplay to movement changes. With the addition of substantial weapon nerfs and boosts and the introduction of one-shot snipers, players may test out new approaches.

Assault rifles have long been a popular pick, and in Season 2, ISO Hemlock completely dominated the Warzone 2 scene, prompting the developers to downgrade it to various nerfs in Season 3. Players may be perplexed about what to choose and which firearm will give them the finest results.

Worry not, as popular Warzone 2 streamer WhosImmortal picked the best assault gun in the game. The following article will go through the rifle and its ideal loadout provided by the streamer.

The M13B Assault Rifle can be the number one AR in Warzone 2

In Season 3, many weapons received major nerfs, with the ISO Hemlock, RAAL MG, Vaznev-9K, and Lachmann Sub suffering the most. However, assault rifles such as the M13B and STB 556 received substantial upgrades. And Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal claims that the M13B is presently the "number one" assault rifle in the game, with upgrades such as enhanced lower torso damage and mid-range damage distance.

With the buffs, the weapon has become a superb choice since it will provide amazing recoil with genuine TTK in the long range, and with the right attachments, the gun's effectiveness may be maximized. WhosImmortal has disclosed the best M13B attachments, which are listed below.

M13B loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Recommended Loadout

Muzzle: Echoless-80 (Tuning: vertical -0.54 and horizontal +0.71)

Echoless-80 (Tuning: vertical -0.54 and horizontal +0.71) Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon (Tuning: vertical +0.27 and horizontal +0.28)

14″ Bruen Echelon (Tuning: vertical +0.27 and horizontal +0.28) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: vertical -1.45 and horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: vertical -1.45 and horizontal -1.65) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Tuning: vertical +0.32 and horizontal +5.52)

5.56 High Velocity (Tuning: vertical +0.32 and horizontal +5.52) Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Echoless-80 will improve the weapon's range damage and smoothness of recoil. Furthermore, the attachment will boost bullet velocity while suppressing sound at the price of a slower aim.

The 14′′ Bruen Echelon is a great attachment for the M13B since it improves range damage, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control while lowering overall mobility slightly.

Aim OP-V4 is a fan-favorite optic that gives users precise aim and can be utilized in any range with minimal distraction.

The 5.56 High-Velocity ammo is tempered ammunition that has been particularly curated to improve bullet velocity.

The 60-Round Mag is essential for the weapon since it fires quickly, and having extra rounds in the chamber will offer players the extra confidence boost they need in between battles.

The attachments listed above are best for the M13B, and as the streamer claims, it is the best assault rifle. Therefore, players should certainly try it out in fights, as the attachments have transformed the weapon into a beast in long-range combat.

Poll : 0 votes