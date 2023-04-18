Best Warzone 2 loadout for Lachmann Sub in Season 3

The third season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is game-changing since it changes the game's entire meta. The developers have done an excellent job of incorporating what the community desires. From one-shot snipers to movement adjustments, the game's mechanics are changing, something fans have long desired and are pleased with.

A variety of weapon boosts and nerfs were also incorporated in the Season 3 update, further balancing the game's gunplay. The ISO Hemlock, Vaznev-9k, Lachmann Sub, and other strong weapons from the previous season have all received major nerfs.

The Lachmann Sub got damage nerfs, yet it continued to dominate at close range. The aforementioned weapon now has a lethal loadout thanks to the popular Warzone 2 streamer, P4wnyhof, making it a more destructive weapon.

The Lachmann Sub loadout causes destruction in close-range in Season 3 of Warzone 2

The Lachmann Sub is a fan favorite and is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable SMG in the game from the Lachmann & Meer range. The gun underwent minor balancing in the Season 3 update when its headshot damage was lowered, as well as some balances in its burst-fire mode.

The weapon continues to be recognized as the king of SMGs due to its fantastic stats of 800 rpm firing rate, 540 m/s muzzle velocity, and 200 ms ADS time. With the addition of the game's mobility adjustments and an improvement to the SMG class's general hip fire spread accuracy, the Lachmann Sub has become incredibly effective at close ranges.

P4wnyhof's loadout improves the weapon's performance by allowing players to hip-fire accurately. This, paired with the weapon's quick ADS and TTK times, makes the gun a beast in close-range fights and specializes in aggressively pushing adversaries.

Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/P4wnyhof)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator (Tuning: vertical +0.80 and horizontal +0.35)

Lacerta Compensator (Tuning: vertical +0.80 and horizontal +0.35) Laser: Point-G3P 04 (Tuning: vertical +0.48 and horizontal +51.00)

Point-G3P 04 (Tuning: vertical +0.48 and horizontal +51.00) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (Tuning: vertical -1.00 and horizontal -0.45)

Lachmann TCG-10 (Tuning: vertical -1.00 and horizontal -0.45) Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip (Tuning: vertical +0.80 and horizontal +0.40)

OP-X9 Foregrip (Tuning: vertical +0.80 and horizontal +0.40) Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Lacerta Compensator is the SMG class's go-to muzzle, providing an additional boost to the Lachmann Sub by minimizing vertical and horizontal recoil, allowing rounds to stay on target.

Point-G3P 04 improves hip fire accuracy and control while also increasing sprint-to-fire speed. The attachments will help the player properly hip-fire adversaries with greater speed and also while sliding.

Lachmann TCG-10 is the rear grip for assault rifles that have been specifically engineered to increase speed, mobility, and recoil control while reducing stability.

The OP-X9 Foregrip is the best accessory for the gun since it offers a tactical grip that helps reduce kickback and recoil while boosting hip-fire accuracy and recoil for frantic combat situations. Additionally, it provides aim walking steadiness and recoil steadiness.

Last but not least, the 50-Round Drum magazine provides gamers with an extra 20 rounds in the chamber, allowing them to engage enemies with more confidence.

The above loadout is best for the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 Season 3 as it gives players additional recoil control with enhanced stability, ADS speed, and hip-fire accuracy along with some increased mobility.

