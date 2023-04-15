Warzone 2 guru IceManIssac reveals the best one-shot build for MCPR-300 in Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans are overjoyed to learn that one-shot snipers have returned to the game. Taking enemies out from a distance has always been a priority for the majority of players because the game's environment is primarily focused on long-range confrontations, where snipers shine the brightest. Fortunately, a popular Warzone 2 streamer called IceManIssac has come up with a god-level MCPR-300 loadout that can one-shot foes from any distance.

Gamers have been ecstatic since Warzone 2 became more engaging to play due to the inclusion of one-shot snipers and mobility modifications. Only three snipers, the MCPR-300, Victus, and the brand-new FJX Imperium can eliminate adversaries with one bullet.

This is possible because the developers enhanced the Explosive ammunition attachment engineered for the aforementioned bolt-action rifles in Season 3. That said, there's a certain MCPR-300 one-shot build that can help gamers acquire more kills.

Best MCPR-300 one-shot build by IceManIssac in Warzone 2

The MCPR-300 is an excellent sniper with high accuracy. This weapon is part of the MRBA platform and has a rapid firing rate of 169 RPM, as well as a quick aim-down-sight time of 600ms. The gun's performance may be further improved with the build provided by IceManIssac, transforming it into an absolute beast.

MCPR-300 loadout offered by IceManIssac in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (Tuning: -0.45 aim down sight speed and -0.65 aiming idle stability)

Nilsound 90 (Tuning: -0.45 aim down sight speed and -0.65 aiming idle stability) Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser (Tuning: +0.42 aim walking steadiness and -26.32 aim down sight speed)

FSS Ole-V Laser (Tuning: +0.42 aim walking steadiness and -26.32 aim down sight speed) Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4 (Tuning: -1.65 aim down sight speed and -0.75 fas)

Forge Tac Delta 4 (Tuning: -1.65 aim down sight speed and -0.75 fas) Magazine: 5-Round Mag

5-Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive (Tuning: -0.45 recoil smoothness and +6.97 bullet velocity)

The Nilsound 90 silencer muzzle is quite long, focusing primarily on range and bullet velocity at the cost of some stability.

The FSS Ole-V Laser is a bright laser that improves aiming stability and enhances ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. This attachment's disadvantage is that the red laser is visible to foes, so they get wary if you aim it at them.

Attachments tuning (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

Forge Tac Delta 4 is a 4x scope designed solely for accurate performance in mid to long-range engagements.

The 5-Round Mag further boosts the weapon's movement speed and ADS speed. Sprint-to-fire speed and reload quickness.

The most crucial component in this build is the .300 Mag Explosive ammunition, which makes the MCPR-300 a one-shot kill machine.

The attachments are ideal for this sniper since they give users a powerful weapon and allow them to conquer the battle royale scenario with great precision.

Warzone 2 Season 3 was released on April 12, 2023, and is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

