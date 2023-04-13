Best one-shot loadout for Victus XMR in Warzone 2 Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 introduced a long list of significant changes, including granting gamers the ability to build one-shot snipers. The community has been requesting them since November 2022, and the title's developers have finally given fans what they'd been looking forward to for such a long time with Season 3's update.

Sniping was a dying art in Warzone 2 primarily due to the long-range rifles' inability to eliminate or knock out enemies with a single shot. The developers tweaked the explosive ammunition that can now be used to engineer one-shot bolt-action snipers. Variety content creator P4wnyhof showcased a viable Victus XMR weapon build in a recent YouTube video that can be used to take opponents out with a single bullet.

Warzone 2 Season 3 best Victus XMR one-shot build by P4wnyhof

The Victus XMR is a truly unique sniper offering flexibility and competitive reliability. It is associated with the Imperatorium weapon platform and boasts a bullet velocity of 780 m/s but has a lower movement speed as well as a slower aim-down-sight (ADS) speed. Players can utilize the advanced gunsmith system to capitalize on its strengths.

P4wnyhof suggests that players use his build to make the most out of the Victus XMR sniper rifle.

Muzzle: Bruen Counter Ops (-1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal)

Bruen Counter Ops (-1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal) Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super (-0.5 vertical, -0.4 horizontal)

Mack 8 33.5 Super (-0.5 vertical, -0.4 horizontal) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal) Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive (0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal)

.50 Cal Explosive (0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal) Stock: FTAC Homeland (-4 vertical, 2.4 horizontal)

The Bruen Counter Ops muzzle increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity alongside sufficient sound suppression. However, it takes a toll on the overall ADS speed, aiming stability, and aim-walking speed.

The Mack 8 33.5 Super boosts hip-fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity. But this barrel attachment reduces ADS speed and hip-recoil control.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment boosts aim-down-sight speed, spring-to-fire speed, and aiming stability with only a single downside. The laser becomes visible to enemy operators when used in ADS mode.

The .50 Cal Explosive ammunition is crucial for this build, as it makes the Victus XMR capable of taking down enemies with a single shot. The FTAC Homeland increases aiming stability while reducing aim-walking speed and sprint speed.

P4wnyhof’s Victus XMR one-shot Warzone 2 build capitalizes on the stability and damage range. Players can swap out the stock for an optic if they prefer to play at a slower pace and utilize defensive strategies. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest weapon change updates.

Poll : 0 votes