Best one-shot loadout for FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 Season 3

The FJX Imperium is a new weapon recently added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with Season 3's release. This sniper is a revamped version of the classic Intervention from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). It is designed to meet current-gen standards and comes with several enhancements. Moreover, the FJX Intervention is one of the few sniper rifles in WZ2 capable of taking down enemies with just one shot.

Although the weapon joined the game's arsenal in Season 3, the FJX Imperium was teased via a short YouTube clip a few days prior to its actual arrival. In the video, popular Call of Duty professional gamer FaZe Dirty was seen using the gun and sharing his impressions. He called the weapon "familiar and way more powerful than the original sniper rifle."

Having said that, if players are looking forward to using the rifle in-game, this guide will mention its best attachments. This way, they can minimize the sniper's weaknesses and enhance its strengths.

Best attachments to turn the FJX Imperium into a one-shot monster in Warzone 2

Similar to the original Intervention, the FJX Imperium is an anti-personnel, bolt-action sniper equipped with lethal .408 rounds. It is currently one of the most fun weapons to use. This gun's design, sound effects, and overall performance make it ideal for a wide range of scenarios one might themselves in.

Here are the attachments that will make Warzone 2's FJX Imperium a one-shot monster:

Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Bolt: FJX H-Bolt

These attachments take advantage of the weapon's strengths and enhance them. Having said that, here's how they affect the sniper:

Barrel: The Fahrenheit 29" increases the weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. This allows players to take down enemies conveniently across ranges.

Laser: The VLK LZR 7MW enhances the gun's aim-down-sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed, enabling users to be aggressive. It also increases accuracy.

Muzzle: The Nilsound 90 is a suppressor. It silences gunshots and simultaneously improves this sniper's damage range and bullet velocity. Apart from that, it smoothens the gun's recoil.

Ammunition: The .408 Explosive also increases the damage range and explodes on impact. This is not only lethal against enemy players but also vehicles.

Bolt: The FJX H-Bolt improves the sniper's rechambering accuracy. This is extremely important for long-range bolt-action.

That is all there is to know about the best one-shot loadout for the FJX Imperium in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This Sniper Rifle can be extremely lethal in the right hands and is very viable on maps like Ashika Island.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

