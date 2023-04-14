All Atomgrad RAID changes in Modern Warfare 2 season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 update is now available, and it has added a slew of new maps, modes, weaponry, events, and other features to the game. The developers have also introduced various in-game tweaks, weapon balance changes, UI upgrades, and bug patches to enhance the experience for players.

Atomgrad Raid Episode 2 has undergone several adjustments and bug fixes as part of the new update. It is part of the Special Ops duty, which deals with the narrative mode of the game. Here is a quick rundown of all the modifications introduced in the Season 3 update.

What are the changes made to Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad Raid Episode 2 in Season 3?

The first episode of Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2 focused on the search for lost allies in Urzikstan. Players needed to select one of the three characters - Captain Price, Kyle "Gaz," Garrick, or Farah, who then entered a highly protected location to learn various secrets and obtain the required information.

Episode 2 takes up the story from right where the first episode ended and has a similar premise. Players must move forward while battling different opponent AIs, doing various tasks, and solving puzzles.

In the Season 3 update of Modern Warfare 2, the developers made some significant changes.

Atomgrad Raid Episode 2 modifications

Ping icons for platforms were included.

The difficulty level of the escape procedure was increased so players can experience a more challenging scenario.

Players knocked out during the final airlock scene in Episode 02 will now be revived and placed in a safe location.

Bug Fixes in Atomgrad Raid Episode 2

In Episode 01, the red buttons for the first number puzzle would disappear after interaction. The problem has been fixed.

An exploit that allowed players to leave the map is no longer available.

The spectator camera now operates properly during Episode 02's concluding sequence.

The Raid Rewards screen was earlier appearing in an incorrect aspect ratio. The issue has been fixed.

Other Spec Ops changes made in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

Cooperative mode

Loadouts are now available for usage in all non-modified Cooperative content.

A new Loadout configuration option has been added.

Co-op Bug Fixes

The "kill enemies with throwing knives" challenge was not tracked properly due to a glitch. This problem has been fixed.

Players will no longer lose their Assault Suit after defusing a Claymore while wearing it.

A weapon exploit involving the Kit/Role Select crate was fixed.

Atomgrad Raid Episode 3 will hopefully be included in the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Poll : 0 votes