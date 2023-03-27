Best M13B loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's M13B is one of the strongest assault rifles presently used, and is based on the M13 from the previous iteration. The weapon has gone through multiple buffs and nerfs throughout the last two seasons, but is still extremely effective, and with the right attachments, can be lethal in mid-long-range gunfights.

This article provides details on the best M13B custom loadout in the game.

M13B is great long-range option to have in Warzone 2

Part of the Bruen Ops platform, the M13B has decent damage output and is viable in mid-range gunfights. With its short-stroke piston mechanism, the weapon also offers a vast rate of fire and low recoil, allowing better handling for Operators in Warzone 2.

Popular content creator WhosImmortal has created this build and according to him, it is one of the strongest class setups to dominate the game:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 grip

Edge-47 grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The Sakin Tread-40 is a heavy compensator that helps players with follow-up shots. It also increases vertical and horizontal recoil control. However, it comes at the expense of ADS speed and aiming stability.

The 14" Bruen Echelon barrel is the most important attachment in this Warzone 2 build. It massively improves the damage range, bullet velocity, and accuracy of the weapon, making it ideal for long-range gunfights.

The Aim OP-V4 optic is another important attachment to this build. With its high-precision sight, it’s easier to hit targets and the low-profile reflex also helps avoid distractions while firing. Compared to other optics, this attachment is fairly easy to obtain. Use the BAS-P SMG until level 5 and you should be able to get your hands on it.

The Edge-47 grip improves the weapon's recoil and aim stability. Like the muzzle, stability control also helps with follow-up shots and lets them land correctly.

Finally, the 60 Round Mag helps players take out multiple enemies without having to worry about ammo running out. The magazine can be unlocked by taking the M4 to level 17 in the game.

