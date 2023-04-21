Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 developers finally address server issues plaguing both games

For players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, server issues have always been a major concern. The servers of both titles have been plagued by an inconsistent tick rate, which generally leads to problematic issues such as frequent desync and other network-related issues. Thankfully, the developers have finally taken notice and have recently made efforts to address this issue.

In the past, TheTacticalBrit, a well-known YouTuber and Call of Duty content creator, uploaded a video in which he expressed his concerns about the game's servers. The video provided an in-depth analysis of the low and inconsistent tick rates of both the games' servers before comparing them to those of Valorant and other prominent shooter titles.

He further noted that the Battle Royale servers, in particular, are often overloaded due to a lack of sufficient computing power, which eventually leads to high ping and various network problems. Fortunately, the developers have made an effort to address these issues, as they recently shared their plans with the community about improving both of the titles' servers.

Call of Duty finally acknowledges the poor state of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's servers

bit.ly/S03-Server-Rel… We are investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues and are actively working to resolve them. We are investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues and are actively working to resolve them.bit.ly/S03-Server-Rel…

With Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 being online multiplayer shooter titles, the usage of reliable and high-quality servers is a must. They ensure a smooth, stable, and consistent experience for all players, keeping these games competitive and fair. Unfortunately, ever since their launches, players have been frequently complaining about server issues.

Thankfully, in a recent tweet by the official Call of Duty handle on Twitter, the developers stated that they're investigating multiple instances of server-related gameplay problems and are working behind the scenes to fix them as soon as possible.

Although server issues have been a longstanding problem, they seem to have become even more frequent following the release of the Season 3 update. As a result, Call of Duty's developers have been compelled to address the growing complaints and concerns of its player base.

This is all there's to know about the Call of Duty developers addressing the server problems in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. If users are interested in keeping tabs on the developers' progress in addressing this and other issues in these two games, they can stay informed by checking out the "Modern Warfare II - Infinity Ward" Trello board.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

