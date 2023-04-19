How to get PlayStation Plus free combat pack in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

The PlayStation Plus combat pack for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on April 19, 2023. This pack offers an extensive range of thrilling in-game items, including weapon blueprints, Operator skins, and other unique cosmetics to elevate the gameplay experience. If users already have an active membership, they can enjoy all of these items at no additional cost.

As the name of the pack suggests, these are exclusively available to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players who have an active subscription to PS Plus. This means that these items are not available to players on other platforms, making them even more rare and valuable.

Guide to acquiring the Season 3 PlayStation Plus combat pack for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

COD Warfare All the news @CODWarfareForum



The Season 03 Combat Pack also includes the “Striking Distance” Assault Rifle and “Show Stopper” SMG Weapon Blueprints, the “Prepared to Fight” Sticker, “Tusk to Horn” Emblem, “Oni Ready” Weapon Charm, and the “Crumbling” Calling Card.



#Season3 PlayStation Combat Pack Season 3The Season 03 Combat Pack also includes the “Striking Distance” Assault Rifle and “Show Stopper” SMG Weapon Blueprints, the “Prepared to Fight” Sticker, “Tusk to Horn” Emblem, “Oni Ready” Weapon Charm, and the “Crumbling” Calling Card. PlayStation Combat Pack Season 3The Season 03 Combat Pack also includes the “Striking Distance” Assault Rifle and “Show Stopper” SMG Weapon Blueprints, the “Prepared to Fight” Sticker, “Tusk to Horn” Emblem, “Oni Ready” Weapon Charm, and the “Crumbling” Calling Card.#Season3 https://t.co/29yr9q4Bt7

Before getting started with how to acquire the latest combat pack, it's important to mention that owning a PS Plus subscription is mandatory.

Nevertheless, if players are already playing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode on their PlayStation system, they should have a PS Plus subscription, so this won't pose a problem. On the other hand, for those who only play the free-to-play battle royale title Warzone 2, a PS Plus membership is necessary to begin with.

Having said that here's how you can go about getting your hands on the Season 3 combat pack:

1) First, head over to the PlayStation store.

2) Next, look up the "Warzone 2 Combat Pack" using the search box. Alternatively, you can check for your add-ons by opening either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2's store page.

3) Find the Combat Pack 3 add-on and proceed to download it. Once done, all the available items in the pack will now be accessible across both the shooter titles.

All items included in the Season 3 combat pack for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Submit your very best clips using Season 03 is just getting startedSubmit your very best clips using #CODTopPlays for a chance to featured! Season 03 is just getting started 😏Submit your very best clips using #CODTopPlays for a chance to featured! 💥 https://t.co/xG4F8238lz

The Season 3 combat pack comes with a total of seven in-game items to collect. These items include Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and more. Here are all the items that you can acquire:

New Operator Skin for Oni

Show Stopper: SMG Weapon Blueprint

SMG Weapon Blueprint Striking Distance: Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint Crumbling: Calling Card

Calling Card Prepared to Fight: Sticker

Sticker Tusk to Horn: Emblem

Emblem Oni Ready: Weapon Charm

Call of Duty has been rewarding players on the PlayStation platform with new combat packs every Season, starting with Season 1. In Season 2, the Crimson Way combat pack was made available for free and this tradition continues with more free items up for grabs in the future Seasons of the two games.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes