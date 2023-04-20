Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal's complete meta sniper loadout for Season 3

The advent of one-shot snipers in Warzone 2 Season 3 has caused a huge shift in the playstyle for operators. Before this Season, sniper rifles were not a popular option as a viable armament for players as they could not eliminate enemies with one bullet. As such, there was no satisfaction from landing that long-range headshot on the opponent, as it would not be an instakill.

However, after the launch of the third seasonal patch, three bolt-action sniper rifles have the ability to one-shot the opposition if they are equipped with explosive ammunition alongside getting a headshot registered. The guns in question are the MCPR-300, Victus XMR, and the new FJX Imperium, which is a renamed version of the legendary Intervention sniper rifle.

With a steady rise in the pick rate of these three heavy snipers, players must know which one is the best among them and which attachments are needed to maximize its lethality.

Warzone 2 expert and popular streamer WhosImmortal recently revealed a complete sniper rifle setup, which he deems the best in Season 3, alongside a sniper support weapon that he considers the ideal companion firearm to use with the one-shotter.

WhosImmortal's FJX Imperium and Kastov-74u loadout is the most lethal pair in Warzone 2 Season 3

WhosImmortal is a popular streamer and YouTube content creator among the Warzone 2 players' community. He regularly uploads videos on loadout recommendations, in-depth analyses of the mechanics, leaks, rumors, tips, and more on his YouTube channel.

In one such recent upload, the expert Warzone 2 streamer revealed the attachments of a lethal FJX Imperium loadout, which he considered 'unstoppable' when paired with his sniper support build of the Kastov-74u.

WhosImmortal also demonstrated the lethality of these two guns in the video by getting twenty-three kills in an intense match on Al Mazrah. The incredible one-shot ability of the FJX Imperium in long-range engagements and deadlines of the Kactov-74u in close- to mid-range gunfights is a sight to behold when demonstrated by a pro player.

WhosImmortal FJX Imperium one-shot loadout

One-shot loadout of FJX Imperium in Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The FJX Imperium is one of two new battle pass weapons added to the game's armory in Warzone 2 Season 3. To unlock this gun, players must reach and complete Sector C4 of the Seasonal Battle Pass.

The setup recommended by WhosImmortal features an impressive bullet velocity of 711m/s alongside a sprint-to-fire time of just 225ms. The one-shot build of the gun is quick enough that skilled players will be able to scope in, kill the enemy and scope out in the blink of an eye.

Tuning for one-shot FJX Imperium loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

According to WhosImmortal, the best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2 Season 3 are as follows:

Muzzle - FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel - Ceros 29"

Ceros 29" Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optics - SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition - .408 Explosive

WhosImmortal's Kastov-74u sniper support loadout

Sniper support loadout for Kastov-74u in Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

To cover all combat ranges, WhosImmortal has paired the FJX Imperium with a sniper support build of the Kastov-74u. Like the Chimera, the Kastov-74u is also a compact assault rifle with mobility and TTK comparable to that of an SMG.

The loadout recommended by WhosImmortal is specially made for better sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight speed, along with heightened mobility and recoil control.

Tuning for Sniper support Kastov-74u (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

WhosImmortal recommends players to kit the Kastov-74u with the following attachments to get a top-tier sniper support gun in Warzone 2 Season 3:

Barrel - BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - Mavreek R7 Stock

Mavreek R7 Stock Magazine - 45 Round Magazine

45 Round Magazine Rear Grip - Demo-X2 Grip

This here is WhosImmortal's recommended sniper loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3. Both the one-shot sniper and its support weapon platform could potentially wreak havoc in any BR or Resurgence lobby.

