Warzone 2: JGOD reveals one-shot meta FJX Imperium sniper rifle loadout in Season 3

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 introduced the brand new FJX Imperium, and COD expert and meta analyst, JGOD, reveals how this weapon is among the only few to be able to one-shot eliminate its targets. Released along with the Cronen Squall as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, players can unlock this powerful new weapon for free.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 also introduces tons of new in-game content, including the Trophy Hunt in-game event, the all-new Massive Resurgence game mode, Alejandro and Valeria as playable Operators, and a Premium Battle Pass upgrade called Blackcell, among others.

JGOD discusses best "one-shot" meta FJX Imperium sniper rifle loadout in Season 3 of Warzone 2

Based on the CheyTac Intervention from Call of Duty's previous titles, the FJX Imperium is an anti-personnel, bolt-action sniper rifle engineered to deliver destruction with every shot. The weapon is equipped with .408 rounds that are highly effective at extended ranges, making it a force to be reckoned with.

In his latest video, JGOD discusses the state of sniper rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3 and how the latest weapon balancing has enabled them to "one-shot" their targets. He discusses that among the weapons that are able to do so, the new FJX Imperium, can "one-shot" its opponents with a headshot.

In order to enable the FJX Imperium to be a one-shot sniper rifle, it needs to be equipped with modified ammunition and other important attachments. That being said, listed below is JGOD's recommended build for the newest sniper rifle in Season 3 of Warzone 2:

The "Dead Center" weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Rear Grip: Skull-40

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the Bruen Agent 90 is a superior suppressor from Bruen that provides recoil control, as well as enhances the damage range and bullet velocity. The only cons of this attachment are a slower aim down sight (ADS) speed and a slower aim walking speed. The Bruen Agent 90 silencer can be unlocked by leveling up the Signal 50 to level 8.

Moving onto the barrel modifications, the Fahrenheit 29" is a long and heavy barrel for the FJX Imperium that enhances the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity, making it ideal for long-range engagements. Similar to the muzzle, this barrel negatively affects mobility and ADS speed. The Fahrenheit 29" barrel is unlocked by leveling up the FJX Imperium to level 5.

The new Intervention available in Warzone 2 Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

When it comes to laser attachments, the Accu-Shot 5mW's bright green laser is visible during ADS and can improve the ADS speed and aiming stability, compensating for the loss suffered from the barrel and muzzle. The Accu-Shot 5mW Laser can be unlocked by leveling up the Lockwood Mk2 to level 11.

One of the most important attachments for this loadout is the .408 Explosive rounds that enable the FJX Imperium to be a one-shot sniper rifle. This modified ammunition deals explosive damage upon impact with an increased damage range, allowing players to deal that extra bit of damage to eliminate a target.

The .408 Explosive rounds attachment is unlocked by leveling up the FJX Imperium to level 26.

Another important attachment that helps compensate for the loss of mobility is the Skull-40 rear grip. This attachment is responsible for faster sprint-to-fire speed and aim down sight speed, allowing players to get in and out of action quickly, saving those crucial seconds. The Skull-40 rear grip is unlocked by leveling up the Imperium to level 22.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

