Best loadout for Lockwood MK2 in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, there’s one fascinating marksman rifle for players to consider if they want to dominate lobbies. That’s right, it’s the lever-action Lockwood MK2 rifle. It’s deadly, accurate, and, best of all, it’s fast. When sniping opponents from a decent range, you want to be able to quickly scope and shoot. Another must is the ability to scope, shoot, and stay on the move.

In the past, marksman rifles like the Lockwood MK2 gave up some of their stopping power in exchange for being quick and mobile. However, in Modern Warfare 2, the Lockwood MK2 is a devastating weapon that can reliably drop enemies in one shot. While this isn’t the case right out of the gate, if you put the right attachments on it, you can down opponents quickly and efficiently in online matches.

Here’s everything gamers need to know about Modern Warfare 2’s Lockwood MK2.

What are the best options to equip your Lockwood MK2 with in Modern Warfare 2?

Based on the real-life Marlin 336, Lockwood MK2 has a Western look and is a reliable lever-action rifle in Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, it’s also very easy to unlock this gun. All you need to do is get to Player Level 28 to unlock the Lockwood MK2 marksman rifle and the Mark 2 platform.

It’s a marksman rifle that already packs significant power, so that’s not really what you’re going to focus on. Instead, look towards attachments that will keep you mobile. That way, you can quickly scope, shoot, and stay on the move. This style of marksman rifle needs that kind of speed, as opposed to one of the slow, heavy-duty sniper rifles.

Best Lockwood MK2 loadout:

Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel

25″ Buffalo Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnought

FTAC Dreadnought Laser: Accu-Shot 5MW Laser

Accu-Shot 5MW Laser Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Comb: Lockwood Merciless

Why are these particular attachments ideal for your Modern Warfare 2 matches? The 25” Buffalo Barrel is going to be key as it increases your damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and movement speed. It’s easily the best barrel for this rifle.

You’ll also want the FTAC Dreadnought muzzle, which offers some sound suppression on top of the recoil reduction and bullet velocity. It reduces the Aim Down Sight Speed and Aiming Stability, but the pros vastly outweigh the cons.

The laser will be the Accu-Shot 5MW Laser. I’ve always felt like lasers are the right call for guns like this, and Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. If this laser doesn’t work for you, simply pick the one that fits your playstyle.

Accu-Shot, though, adds hip-fire accuracy, and that’s what we’ll want for the Lockwood MK2. If you want to feel accurate and deadly, whether scoping in or simply firing from the hip, this loadout will help.

The name of the game with the Lockwood MK2 is speed. We want to be quick at as many things as possible. That’s why we’re going with the Lockwood Bullseye Stock. It’s designed to make your crouch faster and add to your sprint speed and ADS. Partner this with the Lockwood Merciless Comb and watch as you sprint down towards an enemy, scope in quickly, and put one right in their forehead.

While this is all very well, you must partner this gun with a fast sidearm. It's something you can quickly pull and fire swiftly in an emergency. X13 Auto is a superb partner for Lockwood MK2.

With this kit for your Lockwood MK2, you can easily prove the power of the marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2. It might seem like an old, clunky gun, but with these attachments, it’s going to be absolutely devastating.

