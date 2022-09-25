All weapons in Modern Warfare 2 Beta: how to unlock, level cap, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2nd Beta week is currently live. This beta phase allows Xbox and PC users to try out the new title. PlayStation 4 & 5 users can also access the game. Crossplay among all playable platforms is active.

Modern Warfare 2 Beta has a limited list of weapons and even lesser weapons that can be leveled up to unlock better attachments. The progression also unlocks a few weapons after reaching certain levels.

This article will take a look at all the weapon classes and the level caps for them.

Modern Warfare 2 All Beta Weapons

There are a total of nine weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 Beta. There are multiple weapons in these classes that share a common receiver or belong to the same family.

How to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The M4 is one of the weapons that is unlocked by default in the game. By leveling up the M4, different receivers for the M4 family are unlocked. By changing the receiver of the M4, different weapons can be unlocked. The M4 family includes the following weapons - M16, 556 Icarus, FTAC Recon, and the FSS Hurricane.

The Lachmann-762 is another weapon that is available to players in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. Similar to the M4, the Lachmann-762 can be leveled up to unlock different receivers. The Lachmann-762 can progress into the following weapons in its family - Lachmann-556, LM-S, RAPP H, and the Lachmann Sub.

Weapons can also be unlocked by playing the game and leveling up the progression ranks. The following weapons can be unlocked through progression till Rank 30 (rank cap for beta):

Kastov-74U: Rank 7

Sakin MG38: Rank 11

X13 Auto: Rank 12

Side Impact: Rank 15

Lachmann-762: Rank 16

Signal 50: Rank 20

PILA: Rank 22

Lockwood MK2: Rank 23

Fennec 45: Rank 25

JOKR: Rank 28

TAQ-56: Rank 30

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles (Image via Activision)

The Assault Rifle weapons class is a staple list of weapons in Call of Duty. There are five choices in this section, but two of the weapons are locked at level 1. Some weapons can be leveled up to level 20 but the gun progression seems to stop at level 19 (like the M4).

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

Lachmann-556: Level 20

M4: Level 20

M16: Level 16

Kastov-74u: Level 1

TAQ-56: Level 1

Battle Rifles

Battle Rifles (Image via Activision)

The Battle Rifle class currently showcases two weapons. Both weapons belong to two distinct families, and as a result, have different receivers.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

FTAC Recon: Level 23

Lachmann-762: Level 19

Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs)

Sub-Machine Guns (Image via Activision)

The SMG class currently offers three weapons in the beta, where one weapon cannot be leveled up further than the base progression.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

Lachmann Sub: Level 20

FSS Hurricane: Level 15

Fennec 45: Level 1

Shotguns

Shotguns (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 Beta currently only features one shotgun in the weapon class and is locked at base progression. It is only usable in the secondary slot.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

Expedite 12: Level 1

Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

Light Machine Guns (Image via Activision)

LMGs are a widely used weapon class in the Call of Duty saga. Modern Warfare 2 Beta currently has only three weapon choices in the LMG class.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

556 Icarus: Level 16

Rapp H: Level 18

Sakin MG38: Level 1

Marksman Rifles

Marksman Rifles (Image via Activision)

The Marksman Rifle class features only two weapons in the list for the Modern Warfare 2 beta phase.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

LM-S: Level 13

Lockwood MK2: Level 1

Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifles (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 Beta only features a single high-power sniper rifle in the class.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

Signal 50: Level 1

Handguns

Handguns (Image via Activision)

Currently, there are two different handguns available in the beta. Both sidearms belong to the same series with a difference in their firing mode.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

X12: Level 1

X13 Auto: Level 1

Launchers

Launchers (Image via Activision)

Two heavy artillery weapons are available in the launcher class for the beta phase. Both weapons are locked at base progression.

The weapon(s) and their level caps are:

PILA: Level 1

JOKR: Level 1

It is important to note that the weapon list was compiled after the progression level of the account reached level 30, which is the highest level available in Modern Warfare 2 Beta. The progression will be reset upon the title’s official launch.

However, players who purchased the Vault Edition or pre-ordered the game and participated in the beta phase will be able to access the blueprints of weapons in their loadout menu even after the official release on October 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far