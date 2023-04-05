What Call of Duty game is coming in 2024? All leaks so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, released on October 28, 2022, was supposed to run a two-year cycle to push out the succeeding CoD title in 2024. However, Activision altered its plans while developing a major DLC for the game and decided the content would be sufficient to be released as a premium entry in 2023. There have been various leaks and rumors regarding the 2024 title that have come from trusted sources, strengthening their credibility.

Needless to say, nothing has been confirmed by the developers, so take the information in this article with a pinch of salt.

Leaks, rumors, and speculation surrounding the Call of Duty 2024 title

The 2024 title is supposedly codenamed "Cerberus," with the development team behind it being Treyarch. The game is likely to be a continuation of the Black-Ops sub-series, with a slight chance of it commencing a new CoD universe.

Even though the next-to-next CoD title is far away, various details have already been leaked by data miners. Some of the earliest leaks for the game came in July 2022 in Warzone Mobile's early test files. The codenames "Stealth" and "Pillage" were revealed in leaked concept art images as new maps that Treyarch is working on.

Stealth seems to be a former US military base with a Nighthawk bomber plane parked in the middle. Meanwhile, Pillage showcases an abandoned mansion with luxurious chandeliers, fallen debris, and broken furniture. This information tells us that the game will either be set in the near-past or modern times.

The campaign is supposedly set to cover the Iraq War with the main locations being Iraq, Kuwait, Panama, Afghanistan, and nearby countries. In the story, the US and its allies are set to launch 'Operation Iraqi Freedom' and 'Operation Enduring Freedom' as a reply to the 9/11 attacks.

Furthermore, the full gun roster for the Call of Duty 2024 title was also seemingly leaked with auto shotguns, G11, Flechette ACR guns, and more. The leaks show that the game will follow a "weapon platform" system, similar to Modern Warfare 2, with several weapons being locked behind other guns. The leaked list comprises a total of 37 weapons.

Another interesting detail that has been leaked to the public is that the 2024 title will be available on last-generation consoles as well, which include the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

It is also possible for the Call of Duty 2024 title to be released on Nintendo Switch if Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, as the company has signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo, promising a platform for Call of Duty.

