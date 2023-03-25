COD Warzone Mobile’s Limited Release is now available in Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Norway

Warzone Mobile's Limited Release is currently accessible in the four countries of Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Norway. Interested fans from these regions can download the game on their Android and iOS devices. In late 2022, the Limited Release was first released in Australia, with the three aforementioned countries being added to the list recently.

Warzone Mobile's Limited Release has been launched in three more countries (Image via Activision)

Warzone Mobile's Season 2 update, which was released last month and features plenty of fresh content, is currently available in this Limited Release version for these countries. With the recent update, Activision addressed several in-game bugs, graphical glitches, and other additional issues after receiving feedback from users.

How to download Warzone Mobile's Limited Release

Step 1) Open up the Google Play or App store on your smartphone.

Step 2) Search 'Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile' in the search bar at the top of the screen.

Step 3) Click on the Install/Get button.

Step 4) Once the game is installed, you can play it if your device meets the minimum requirements.

Due to its high-quality content, the game can only be played on advanced devices with large storage capacity, as it takes up more than 6 GB of space on smartphones. The following minimum requirements for a device are required to run the game smoothly:

Apple: iPhone 8+ or better

Android: Adreno 618 or better

Apple Memory: 4GB RAM or better

Android Memory: 6GB RAM or better

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile Turn this map into a Ghost town.



We’ve hit a staggering 35 million pre-registrations, which means Shoot House will now be unlocked for Turn this map into a Ghost town.We’ve hit a staggering 35 million pre-registrations, which means Shoot House will now be unlocked for #WarzoneMobile on global launch thanks to your amazing support 👻 Turn this map into a Ghost town.We’ve hit a staggering 35 million pre-registrations, which means Shoot House will now be unlocked for #WarzoneMobile on global launch thanks to your amazing support 🎉 https://t.co/X925o5d2jm

The highly anticipated title recently crossed one of its set milestones of 35 million pre-registrations. The publisher has already announced that Shoot House, a popular multiplayer map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, will be unlocked after achieving this milestone. Here are the following rewards that will be provided to pre-registered users after its global release:

“Ghost — Condemned” Operator Skin

“Prince of Hell” X12 Weapon Blueprint

“Archfiend” M4 Weapon Blueprint

“Dark Familiar” Emblem

“Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

“Shoot House” Multiplayer Map

In the most recent community update, the developers fixed a few notable issues in the Verdansk map, such as various holes/glitches, missing textures for windows, and more. Stability errors such as the "Status: Fetching Online Profile" issue and social button crashes have also been resolved.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile



We've been listening, and Co-Studio Head, Chris Plummer will answer your most burning questions including



Optimization

✍️ Why Limited Release

And of course, new regions



Get the full intel here youtu.be/yHSofWlUv9o Let's get down to businessWe've been listening, and Co-Studio Head, Chris Plummer will answer your most burning questions includingOptimization✍️ Why Limited ReleaseAnd of course, new regionsGet the full intel here Let's get down to business 😎 We've been listening, and Co-Studio Head, Chris Plummer will answer your most burning questions including 📱 Optimization ✍️ Why Limited Release🌎 And of course, new regions Get the full intel here 👉 youtu.be/yHSofWlUv9o https://t.co/ghWCZIMMby

By constantly introducing fresh content, the FPS title strives to provide a great experience to mobile gamers. SVP and Co-Head of Activision Mobile, Chris Plummer, recently discussed the company's plans for the game and the primary focus of its developers. He further added that they're working on Warzone Mobile's stability improvements, which will likely make the game playable on a wide range of smartphones.

Poll : 0 votes