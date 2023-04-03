Call of Duty 2024 rumor reveals new information: Gulf war, 6v6 only maps, and more

Call of Duty will ideally release a game that will revive its fame after losing its fanbase and its reputation dwindling by the day. Warzone 2 was their most recent release and arrived on November 16, 2022, two weeks after the release of Modern Warfare 2. Activision originally intended for a new game to be released in 2023 but altered its plans and chose to postpone it until 2024.

The 2024 title has been the subject of numerous new rumors and information leaks, according to a post from Modern Warfare II Informer. Players can expect some rumors to come true as a lot of the information they share is generally accurate. That said, this article will cover information on the rumors.

Speculation surrounding Call of Duty 2024 title

Modern Warfare II Informer @CODMW2Informer



• Sequel to Cold War, set in the gulf war.



• Multiplayer is planned just to be 6v6.



• The TTK is similar to BO4.



• Sliding is in the game…



• Tac Sprint only lasts a few seconds.



A rumor is circulating within the community that Treyarch will release a new title later this year, which will be a sequel to Advanced Warfare. But according to a new leak from Modern Warfare II Informer, the next title from Call of Duty will be released in 2024.

The campaign will be a sequel to Black Ops Cold War, based on the Gulf War, and will feature typically streamlined sequential storylines. According to rumors, there will be a mission where Mason and Woods will sneak into an Afghani military camp to secure important intel. They intend to include allusions to Perseus and Bell as well.

Russell Adler will be a selectable character in the game. The multiplayer will be the standard 6v6 with different modes and remasters of prior modes. Similar gameplay mechanisms from MWII, such as sliding and Tactical Sprint, are being considered.

Tactical Sprint should be included but may only last a couple of seconds with an extremely long cooldown. Slide cancelation may also be possible. TTK (Time to Kill) should be similar to Black Ops 4.

The developers have not yet publicly disclosed any details or content about the upcoming title. These are all internal disclosures based on speculation.

Call of Duty's most recent title is rapidly losing fans, registering the lowest player total in March. Players are criticizing devs for including unnecessary features while disregarding critical adjustments. Many plot ideas are also circulating throughout the community.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released in April and include a significant amount of fresh content and changes.

