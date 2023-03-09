Call of Duty introduces three of the recent legacy titles to Steam

Call of Duty (CoD) publisher Activision has launched three of the franchise’s iconic titles on Steam, Valve’s popular online video game distribution platform. After 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fans can now purchase and play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Vanguard via Steam. In addition, players can take advantage of exciting discounts on Steam if they want to try out one of these classic CoD hits in 2023.

These titles are known to be some of the most successful campaign-based experiences in the series, and this move not only opens up additional sales possibilities but also expands the franchise's support on the PC platform for gamers.

Prior to this, Activision had primarily limited previous CoD releases on PC to its in-house distribution platform and launcher, Battle.net. However, the company broke away from this trend by launching the franchise's latest title, Modern Warfare 2, on Steam. The move resulted in a significant sales boost and played a role in the game's massive launch success.

Steam is currently offering a 50% discount on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard

As part of the promotion campaign, Steam and Activision are giving out three CoD legacy titles at up to 50% discount. Modern Warfare 1, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard are currently being sold at their list price ($60) on Battle.net. However, players can grab the titles at $29.99 on Steam.

These deals are not permanent and will last for a couple of weeks before they expire. Hence, make sure to plan your purchases accordingly.

The recent launch of iconic CoD titles on Steam at discounted rates is a smart move by Activision to attract new players to the franchise and the first-person shooter genre. It's worth noting that all recent and notable CoD titles, except for Black Ops 4, are now available on Steam. While it's uncertain if Activision plans to release Black Ops 4 on Steam later this year, it's unlikely to happen.

Released in 2019, Modern Warfare 1 is an first-person shooter featuring a gripping single-player campaign and several multiplayer maps. Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War belong to the same first-person shooter genre but offer distinct campaign experiences. The former is based around World War II, and the latter focuses on the 1980s Cold War.

While Vanguard received mixed reviews, Modern Warfare 1 and Black Ops Cold War are some of the most-loved experiences in the series.

