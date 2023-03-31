Players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 wanted the Al Bagra Fortress control map deleted from the Ranked and CDL playlists. CDL Major 3, hosted by OpTic Texas, saw Toronto Ultra emerge victorious. Shortly after, players desired the new Himmelmatt Expo map introduced in Season 2 Reloaded to replace the debated map - Fortress. CDL Stage 4 will commence on March 31, 2023, and the controversial map will be removed as it has the lowest attacking win rate in the control mode in CDL history.

In Modern Warfare 2, the Al Bagra Fortress map has been substituted by Himmelmatt Expo

Al Bagra Fortress has been a controversial map for a long time, as the defensive team always had the upper hand, and players were disgruntled as a result. Even in the CDL, many professionals wanted the map removed.

The developers always endeavor to take community feedback into account, and it was time to see how the new map Himmelmatt Expo would be received in the pro scene. So on March 28, Treyarch announced that as of March 29, Fortress would be removed from the Control map pool and replaced with Himmelmatt Expo in both the CDL and Ranked Play.

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch - Change of plans! Tomorrow in our Ranked Play playlist update, we'll make the adjustments below to reflect the latest competitive settings update.



Keep Himmelmatt Expo Control

Remove Al Bagra Fortress Control

Remove Himmelmatt Expo Search and Destroy Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Added Himmelmatt Expo Control

Removed Fortress Control



Players should keep in mind that the new map is removed from the Search and Destry mode. The community is delighted with the news, and many supported the decision and even expressed their joy by sharing the news on Reddit. One Reddit user, applejuice98, posted the tweet with the caption:

"Fortress control finally going away with today's update. It had the LOWEST offense win rate in CDL control history."

Community Response about the removal of Fortress and substituting it with Himmelmatt Expo in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Reddit)

The response from the community and professionals was a success, and the Himmelmatt Expo was effectively added to the Control map pool. This method of taking feedback into account improves the overall image of the game and exhibits a good attitude toward players.

The inclusion of the new map will undoubtedly make the game more equitable, as the Fortress map is more favorable to the defensive side, with players heading to the overtime defense staying in spawn and not allowing the opposing team to get any killstreaks, giving the latter a tactical edge.

The Himmelmatt Expo was added to Modern Warfare 2 as part of Season 2's mid-season "Reloaded" upgrade. It is a 6v6 core map set at the 2023 Oil and Gas Summit. The map's major areas include: Congress Hall Event Center, Main Roads, Restaurant, and Pool & Sauna

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

