Last weekend's CDL broke records and became the second most-viewed event in Call of Duty esports history

CDL (Call of Duty League) 2023 broke records to become the second most-watched Call of Duty esports event in the history of the series. During the Stage 3 Major event, the tournament saw a massive surge in the number of viewers joining the livestreams to support their favorite teams. The event was broadcast over four days, and CDL was the most-viewed esports tournament in the world during that period.

CDL is a professional esports league for the Call of Duty franchise. It sees the best teams in the world compete for glory and the sought-after title that establishes their superiority. The tournament takes place annually, and the 2023 season is currently live, with its Stage 4 Major just around the corner.

Activision revealed via its official Twitter account that CDL broke an all-time record to become the second most-watched event in the game's esports history. As per the report, on the last weekend of Stage 3 Major, the tournament was able to gain more than 5 million hours of watch time, making it the most viewed esports event in those four days.

Stage 3 Major, called Optic Texas Major 3, took place between February 17, 2023, and March 12, 2023. The initial Qualifiers ran between February 17 and March 5, while the Tournament weekend kicked off on March 9 and ended on March 12. It was the latter that broke records and marked an important moment in the game's competitive history.

The event was widely publicized, with fans around the globe watching the broadcasts to support their favorite teams to victory. With the record broken, Activision applauded all the fans who helped the event reach new heights.

North American team Toronto Ultra took home the trophy and the prize money of $200,000 as the Champions of Major 3.

Stage 3 Major has concluded, and Stage 4 Major is on the horizon. The upcoming event is scheduled to go live on March 31, 2023 (Qualifiers), and will conclude on April 23, 2023. The first match, pitting Boston Breach and Vegas Legion against each other, will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Call of Duty League.

