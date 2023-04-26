Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Cronen Squall in Season 3

Cronen Squall is a new weapon that was added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 3 update. It belongs to the Battle Rifles weapon class and packs a serious punch, capable of taking down enemies within seconds. The rifle is currently a part of the Battle Pass and can be unlocked for free by completing Sector C11. Once all four rewards are acquired within this Sector, the gun becomes available for unlocking.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 has been a game-changer. The latest Season update features new content in the form of game modes, maps, and weapons. The two primary weapons introduced to the season are the FJX Imperium, an improvised version of the classic Intervention, and the Cronen Squall.

However, without any attachments, the weapons remain far from perfect. The Cronen Squall is extremely strong but requires a few tweaks to achieve its best performance. Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the Cronen Squall, which boosts its strengths and minimizes its weaknesses.

Best attachments to use on Cronen Squall in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2

Cronen Squall is the first Battle Rifle to be added to the game since its release, making it the fifth Battle Rifle in the title. It is ideal for longer ranges and bigger maps in multiplayer modes. By design, it is a bullpup weapon, meaning it is similar to the STB 556 in appearance, with the magazine located behind the trigger.

While it is a Battle Rifle, it is extremely mobile and can be used as a replacement for an Assault Rifle. Having said that, the weapon isn't without its issues. First of all, recoil can be difficult to control, and compared to other Battle Rifles in the game, the damage stats on this weapon are low.

Hence, the following attachments are recommended for the Cronen Squall to get the most out of the weapon:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Here's how these attachments impact the rifle:

FSS OLE-V Laser: It massively improves the weapon's aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed. However, the most important change this attachment brings is in terms of aiming stability. It helps stabilize your aim when shooting, making it easier to hit your targets.

FSS OLE-V Laser in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Sakin Tread-40: This attachment is a compensator and reduces recoil by acting on the rifle's horizontal and vertical recoil.

Edge-47 Grip: It further helps with aiming stability and recoil stabilization, thereby improving consistency.

XTEN Grip: Similar to the FSS OLE-V Laser, the XTEN Grip also enhances the sprint-to-fire and aim-down sight speeds. This makes it ideal for aggressive and fast-paced gameplay, which Call of Duty is known for.

XTEN Grip in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Cronen Mini Pro: The Cronen Mini Pro is one of the cleanest optical sights in the game. It only has a blue dot in the center, giving players a clear and precise view of their enemies.

This is the best loadout for the Cronen Squall as of Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2. It is essential to note that this is meant for the multiplayer mode only and would not fare well in the Battle Royale modes of Warzone 2.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes