Secret Warzone 2 Season 3 setting changes that need to be turned off immediately

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 dropped a couple of weeks ago. The latest season brought with it a host of new additions and changes. Some of these changes, however, might harm players' in-game experiences. In a recent clip from the official New York Subliners account on YouTube, they discussed some of the changes that were negatively impacting the competitive experience of the title.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 has been a game-changer. It added a lot of content that fans have wanted ever since the title was originally launched. New maps, game modes, operators, weapons, and more were added, including the classic Intervention Sniper Rifle (FJX Imperium) from the original Modern Warfare 2.

While most of these changes are exciting and beneficial to an extent, the latest did mess up certain settings. This guide will take a closer look at all these settings that need changing immediately.

All settings that Warzone 2 players need to change in Season 3

As mentioned earlier, the New York Subliners recently shared a clip that discussed some of the settings in Warzone 2 Season 3 that require attention. These settings pertain to the game's visibility, audio, and lastly, the gunplay experience.

The following are all the settings that require the immediate attention of the players:

1) Motion Blur

Turning off Motion Blur in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

According to the New York Subliners, the recent update automatically turned on the Weapon and World Motion Blur settings for a lot of players.

Motion Blur is generally helpful in scenarios where the framerates are low. However, in a competitive shooter title like Warzone 2, it can take away from the experience and, in fact, act against the players' interest.

Motion Blur not only reduces visibility when moving but can also negatively impact performance in some instances.

To turn them off, simply head to the Graphics Settings section, and under the Quality tab therein, scroll down to locate the World Motion Blur and the Weapon Motion Blur. Now just toggle them off.

2) Cinematic Music

Turning off Cinematic Music (Image via Activision)

The next setting that needs attention is the Cinematic Music, which is maxed out in the latest update. This doesn't affect gameplay in any manner but can lead to unnecessary noise in the lobby, which players can do without.

To turn this off, simply navigate to the Audio Settings and expand the Master Audio by clicking on 'Show more'. Here, find Cinematic Music and slide the bar completely to the left. This will turn off Cinematic Music.

3) Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch

Turning off Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch(Image via Activision)

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch is a new setting introduced to Warzone 2 with the Season 3 update. What this does is that whenever players run out of ammo on their primary weapon, instead of trying to reload, the character will automatically switch to the secondary weapon.

While this might be useful in some cases, it won't always be effective. Hence, to turn it off, navigate to Controller Settings and switch to the Advanced Tab. Here, scroll down to the Combat Behavior section and proceed to turn off the Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch.

These are all the settings that needed changing in Warzone 2 as of Season 3. This will allow players to see clearly and ensure that they are never at a competitive disadvantage in the game.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

