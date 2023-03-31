Top 5 Warzone 2 weapons with fastest TTK in Season 2 Reloaded

The latest mid-season patch of Warzone 2 has brought in a major shift in the meta of the title. The Season 2 Reloaded patch has introduced several nerfs and buffs to the weapon, which has led to a new set of meta guns for the second half of Season 2. When it comes to meta weapons in Warzone 2, quite a few performance indicators are taken into account.

Having good recoil control, bullet velocity, and ADS time are a must for any weapon to be in the meta-tier. However, the main indicator players always look at is the time-to-kill (TTK). Every single meta weapon in the title always features a very fast TTK value.

The list of fastest TTK weapons in Warzone 2 has seen some changes since the arrival of the latest set of nerfs and buffs. As such, this article will index the five firearm load-outs that have the fastest TTK in Season 2 Reloaded.

Five weapons that are the fastest killers in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

In Warzone 2, the inherent TTK of the various weapons is quite faster than it was in the previous battle royale title of Activision. As such, most of the guns in the armory, leaving aside a few exceptions, have the capability to perform very well if the player is able to utilize their maximum potential.

However, even among them, Season 2 Reloaded features five weapon platforms that stand ahead of the rest when it comes to raw lethality. The TTK of these guns is so fast that the opponents won't even get a chance to react.

1) M4

One of the most iconic weapons to ever be added to Call of Duty games, the M4 Assault Rifle (AR) in Warzone 2 is something most players are quite familiar with. Featuring excellent recoil control and a respectable fire rate of 811 rounds per minute, this AR is definitely a meta weapon in this patch.

When it comes to TTK, this gun rules mid-range engagements. There are hardly any weapons that can kill faster than the M4 within a range of 20-40 meters. To get a chest TTK of 619ms at a range of 15 meters, players need to kit it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine - 45 Round Mag

2) Lachmann-762

The category of battle rifles is a new addition to the armory of Warzone 2. Battle rifles are quite similar to ARs but they fire bullets of a much higher caliber. Among all the battle rifles introduced in the game, the Lachmann-762 has been the meta of this class since the very launch of the game.

Although battle rifles are usually used for long-range gunfights, to best utilize the fast TTK of Lachmann-762, operators are required to switch it to full auto mode and use it in close-range engagements. Due to the high recoil of the gun in full-auto, players must equip it with the following attachments to fully make use of its jaw-dropping 518ms TTK:

Muzzle - Sakiin Thread-40

Sakiin Thread-40 Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine - 30 Round Mag

3) RAAP H

When it comes to the LMGs in Warzone 2, the Season 2 Reloaded update brought in significant nerfs to RAAL MG, RPK, and Sakin MG38, which were the metas of the previous season. As such, this season features the RAAP H as the main meta and is one of the most lethal weapons that a player can currently equip.

Featuring a 757ms TTK at a range of 55 meters, the lethality of RAAP H is unquestionable in mid-to-long-range gunfights. This fast TTK of the gun can be attributed to its insane rate of fire of 800 rounds per minute. However, this characteristic also causes the gun to have a high recoil kick. As such, it requires a good set of attachments to properly function:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine - 100 Round Mag

100 Round Mag Rear Grip - Lachmann TCG-10

4) Tempus Torrent

The latest addition to Warzone 2's armory, the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle immediately became meta right after its launch. This hard-hitting weapon quickly gained infamy due to its high damage per bullet along with having the best recoil stats among all marksman rifles.

Combined with its impressive rate of fire, which is the highest in the class, players get their hands on an overpowered weapon platform that can easily ruin an opponent's day with its 660ms TTK at a range of 58 meters. However, one does need to kit it with a proper set of attachments to get the best performance:

Muzzle - Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel - 24" Outreach 4

24" Outreach 4 Optics - Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine - 30 Round Mag

5) BAS-P

When it comes to SMG, the current season of Warzone 2 has a lot of competitive options for mainstream close-quarter combat. However, BAS-P stands ahead of the curve by not only being a very good close-range firearm, but also an excellent sniper support platform for the players to equip.

Featuring an 876ms TTK at a range of 25 meters, this gun is the best sniper support SMG available in the game right now. Its close-range performance is also nothing to scoff at, with the BAS-P having a 651ms TTK at a range of 15 meters. However, it does require the following attachments to perform at its maximum potential:

Laser - VLK 7mW Laser

VLK 7mW Laser Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition - 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine - 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip - Bruen Flash Grip

These are the top five load-outs that have the fastest TTK since the Season 2 Reloaded patch went live in Warzone 2.

