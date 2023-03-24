Best Warzone 2 meta M4 loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

The M4 is showcasing its dominance in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after the Season 2 Reloaded update nerfed the major meta weapons of the season. The mid-season update lists this flagship assault rifle from the M4 weapon platform as viable for medium-range and long-range engagements.

Warzone 2's mid-season update, Season 2 Reloaded, also added a ton of new content. These additions included the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, Path of the Ronin challenges and rewards, brand-new store bundles, and updated maps for Ashika Island and Al Mazrah.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The most effective M4 meta loadout to use following the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update

The M4 belongs to a weapon platform that houses tactical and lethal firearms, such as the M16 burst rifle, the FSS Hurricane SMG, the 556 Icarus LMG, and the FTAC Recon marksman rifle. It is the Modern Warfare 2 version of Call of Duty's most consistent and reliable assault rifle, the M4A1.

The M4 is the first weapon that is unlocked for players in Warzone 2. It is a powerful assault rifle that possesses a high rate of fire, great damage output, tameable recoil, and decent player mobility.

The "Heliotrope" weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

After the Season 2 Reloaded update, the M4 proved to be a solid contender for long-range meta rifles. Here is the best class build for this classic firearm:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Starting with the muzzle, the Harbinger D20 is a long and tactical suppressor attachment for assault rifles. It is responsible for increasing the bullet velocity and damage range while maintaining stealth through sound suppression. Despite the smoother recoil, the suppressor's added weight results in a slower aim-down-sight speed, aiming stability, and aim walking speed. The Harbinger D20 can be unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 to level 18.

Moving on, the Hightower 20" Barrel is the factory barrel for the M16 burst rifle. Thanks to its length and weight, it provides a boost to bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. However, the barrel provides the same downsides as the muzzle by slowing down player movement speed and ADS speed. The Hightower 20" Barrel can be unlocked by leveling up the M4 to level 15.

The "Secret Weapon" blueprint in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The weapon's optic choice is usually up to the user, but given that the assault rifle excels in medium-range and long-range engagements, the AIM OP-V4 is the perfect pick. By raising the BAS-P to level 5, you can access the AIM OP-V4, which offers a clear sight picture at a distance with minimal to no obstruction.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel attachment is an angled foregrip with added texture. It provides quick and accurate shots with improved recoil control and hip fire accuracy. The only drawbacks to this foregrip are the slower walking and ADS speeds. Unlocking the FTAC Ripper 56 requires leveling up the Lachmann-762 to level 6.

When it comes to the magazine, the 60-Round Mag provides sufficient ammo for players to spray down enemies at long ranges and take down multiple opponents in team-based game modes such as on Ashika Island. The extra bullet capacity comes with added weight, resulting in slower player maneuverability and mobility. The 60-Round Mag can be unlocked by leveling up the M4 to level 17.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

