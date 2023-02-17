Best Modern Warfare 2 M16 loadout in Season 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 recently received its second seasonal update with several new playable contents. Activision also added new guns to the weapons arsenal of both the multiplayer and Warzone 2. The developers also made a few adjustments to the existing weapons to counter the stale Season 1 meta.

M16 is a classic assault rifle weapon that has existed in the Call of Duty saga. The weapon's base stats are great if players can manage to land the three bullet bursts. Unfortunately, the M16 has fallen short compared to its class competitors like the Kastov 762 or STB 556.

However, there are still a few effective M16 builds that players can utilize in Modern Warfare 2.

Best M16 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

Activision prefers to maintain a fair playing ground for all players - whether in battle royale or multiplayer. The developers must consider various metrics like game data and player feedback before implementing weapon tweaks. However, the Season 2 patch did not bring any changes to the M16 assault rifle.

The M16 is a member of the M4 weapons platform and shares several common characteristics. The damage output of the gun stands below the Kastov 762 but remains a competitive choice for the primary weapon slot.

M16 weapon build

Some notable statistics of the weapon are its high rate of fire of 811 Rounds Per Minute and a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s. Players can get their hands on different attachments by completing all 16 levels available on the M16’s progression tree. With the correct choice of attachments, the M16 can easily eliminate enemies in Modern Warfare 2's close and medium-range gunfights.

M16 weapon build (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended build:

Barrel: 11.5” Carbine Shroud

11.5” Carbine Shroud Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 15 Round Magazine

15 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The 11.5” Carbine Shroud increases hip recoil control, recoil control, and bullet velocity. But, this attachment affects the hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and damage range. The SZ Mini optic attachment provides a precision picture but slightly reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases hip fire accuracy, aiming stability, and recoil stabilization. However, it takes a toll on the ADS speed of the weapon. The smaller magazine increases ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload quickness. The Sakin ZX rear grip attachment boosts recoil control further and makes it easier to shoot the bursts consecutively.

It is important to note that this weapon build focuses on increasing the M16’s agility and recoil control with a small buff to muzzle velocity.

The Season 2 update has introduced several changes to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. To balance its long-range capabilities, the Kastov 762 received a damage reduction nerf alongside an increased damage fall-off. The developers have also introduced significant buffs to the M13B in damage output to bring it back to the fold.

Players can utilize the advanced weapon modification platform to create new weapon builds. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Modern Warfare 2 updates on the new season, and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes